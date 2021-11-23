For Immediate Release: November 23, 2021

Contact: Nadia Reimer CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs (785) 338-3036 nadia.reimer@ks.gov

Kansas State Parks Offering Free Entrance on Black Friday

PRATT – There’s no better deal than “free” and this Friday, there’s no better place to snag that deal than at a Kansas state park. This Black Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, entrance fees will be waived at all Kansas state parks as part of the nationwide #OptOutside initiative.

Those who visit any of Kansas’ 28 state parks on Nov. 26 will also have a chance to win a free night’s stay in a Kansas state park cabin of their choice. To enter, visitors must simply take a “selfie” within any Kansas state park and share it on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the tags #OptOutside and #MyKsStatePark.

#OptOutside – the brainchild of outdoor retail giant REI – began after REI executives closed all 150-plus stores for a day in 2015 and paid more than 13,000 employees to instead spend the day outside. It’s since become an annual event for REI, state parks across America and the millions of people who opt to spend the day outside and enjoy nature.

“We couldn’t be more excited to once again offer free entrance to Kansas’ state parks on Black Friday,” said Linda Lanterman, director of Kansas State Parks. “Being outside in nature does wonders for our physical and mental health, so I hope everyone opts to go outside this year and enjoy a Kansas state park as part of their holiday experience.”

To find a Kansas state park nearest you, and to make camping reservations year-round, visit www.ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks.

To connect with Kansas State Parks on social media, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWP-Info/KDWP-Social-Media#facebook.

