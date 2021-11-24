Scripophily.com/RM Smythe celebrates 25 years on the Internet and in business since 1880

Standard Oil Trust Stock Certificate signed by John D. Rockefeller RM Smythe Since 1880 Scripophily.com is the Gift of History

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scripophily.com®, the Internet’s largest buyer and seller of collectible stock and bond certificates is celebrating 25 years on the Internet with launch a new and improved website at Scripophily.

Scripophily.com opened its virtual doors in 1996 with a mission to use the Internet to transform the hobby of collecting stock and bond certificates as the fastest, easiest, and most enjoyable shopping experience possible. While our customer base and product offerings have grown considerably since our early days, we still maintain our founding commitment to customer satisfaction and the delivery of an educational product and an enjoyable shopping experience.

In 2011, Scripophily.com, the parent company of Old Company Research Service, acquired the old stock & bond business research service correspondence, archives and copyrights from Herzog & Co., Inc. (formally R.M. Smythe Old Stock Research Services). The acquisition included rights to all reference material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, and Herzog & Co., Inc. as well as all correspondence from the R.M. Smythe Special Library used in the Smythe’s Obsolete Research activities which began in 1880.

Scripophily (scrip-ah-fil-ly) is the name of the hobby of collecting old stock and bond certificates. Certificate values range from a few dollars to more than $500,000 for the most unique and rare items. Tens of thousands of Scripophily buyers worldwide include casual collectors, corporate archives, business executives, museums and serious collectors. Due to the computer age, more and more stock and bonds are issued electronically which means fewer paper certificates are being issued. As a result, demand for paper certificates is increasing while supply is decreasing.

Certificates are collected and given as gifts because of their historical significance, beauty and artwork, autographs, notoriety, as well as many other factors. Old Greek, Chinese, Confederate and Panama Canal bond certificates have been very popular this year. In addition, scandals like Lehman Bros. and Enron, and stock certificates signed by John D. Rockefeller and other famous businessmen continue to be our top sellers.

The supply of new certificates reaching the collector market has been substantially reduced due to changes in state laws and stock exchanges rules. Many companies are no longer required to issue physical stock and bond certificates by stock exchanges and the Securities and Exchange Commission, a process called “dematerialization.” Stock certificates can now be registered and transferred electronically. Paper stock certificates are slowly being removed and retired from circulation in exchange for electronic recording. This means fewer new paper certificates are reaching the market and older ones are destroyed when they are redeemed. As a result, the supply of paper stock certificates is significantly reduced.

The highly secured website offers over 12,000 items for sale as well as the world's leading provider of Old Stock and Bond Research Services in determining both redeemable worth as a financial security and collectible value in the hobby of Scripophily. Old Stock Certificates may have value and should be researched for value before they are discarded.

Scripophily.com has items on loan for display in the Smithsonian's Museum of Financial History in New York.

Scripophily.com /Old Company Research Service, founding member of the Old Stock Exchange, is the successor company to all material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, R.M. Smythe Stock Research Service, and the Herzog & Co., Inc. obsolete research services.

