Super Brush LLC, Leader in Foam Swab Technology for Over 65 Years, Will Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley

The Super Brush LLC team will be available at Booth #736 to answer any questions about their products.

The Super Brush LLC team will be available at Booth #736 to answer any questions about their products.

Super Brush LLC, Leader in Foam Swab Technology for Over 65 Years, Will Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley, the leading biotechnology event in Silicon Valley

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #736 at this year’s BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley on December 8 and 9th, 2021 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. Over 3,000 medical device engineers, R&D managers, and top executives are expected to attend this event.

#SUPERBRUSH #BIOMEDEVICE #BIOMEDEVICESILICONVALLEY #FOAMSWABS

“Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing innovative lint-free, disposable and multipurpose foam-tipped probes, applicators and swabs in the USA for over 65 years, “said Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “With our years of experience and expertise, we are able to currently offer more than 3,000 swabs and applicators – nearly as many as the number of attendees expected at this event! We manufacture our foam swabs in-house, so we can custom-make swabs to address specific customer requirements.”

Super Brush offers extensive experience necessary to design a foam swab to meet specific kit, package, or application requirements. Their swabs are engineered with no adhesives, so they will not contaminate fluid being applied or collected. In addition, each mitt is made with durable, lint-free foam.
Super Brush can customize their swabs with:

• Foam mitts that are hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft, or coarse
• Overall-lengths ranging from 50 millimeters (mm) to over 2.5 meters
• Specified fluid delivery capacity
• Mitts as small as 1.7mm in diameter
• Colored handles for branding opportunities

The Super Brush LLC team will be available at Booth #736 to answer any questions about their products. Visit with the team on December 8-9, 2021, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. To learn more about the BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley Expo, please visit: www.biomedevicesiliconvalley.com

More information on the complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam swabs is available at www.superbrush.com or sales@superbrush.com

If you need a customized swab, please contact development@superbrush.com

About Super Brush:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 413-543-1442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Super Brush LLC, Leader in Foam Swab Technology for Over 65 Years, Will Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 413-543-1442
Company/Organization
Super Brush LLC
800 Worcester Street
Springfield, Massachusetts, 01151
United States
+1 413-543-1442
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

More From This Author
Super Brush LLC, Leader in Foam Swab Technology for Over 65 Years, Will Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC will be Exhibiting at the 2021 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair
Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at MD&M West 2021
View All Stories From This Author