Super Brush LLC, Leader in Foam Swab Technology for Over 65 Years, Will Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley, the leading biotechnology event in Silicon Valley

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #736 at this year’s BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley on December 8 and 9th, 2021 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. Over 3,000 medical device engineers, R&D managers, and top executives are expected to attend this event.

“Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing innovative lint-free, disposable and multipurpose foam-tipped probes, applicators and swabs in the USA for over 65 years, “said Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “With our years of experience and expertise, we are able to currently offer more than 3,000 swabs and applicators – nearly as many as the number of attendees expected at this event! We manufacture our foam swabs in-house, so we can custom-make swabs to address specific customer requirements.”

Super Brush offers extensive experience necessary to design a foam swab to meet specific kit, package, or application requirements. Their swabs are engineered with no adhesives, so they will not contaminate fluid being applied or collected. In addition, each mitt is made with durable, lint-free foam.

Super Brush can customize their swabs with:

• Foam mitts that are hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft, or coarse

• Overall-lengths ranging from 50 millimeters (mm) to over 2.5 meters

• Specified fluid delivery capacity

• Mitts as small as 1.7mm in diameter

• Colored handles for branding opportunities

The Super Brush LLC team will be available at Booth #736 to answer any questions about their products. Visit with the team on December 8-9, 2021, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. To learn more about the BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley Expo, please visit: www.biomedevicesiliconvalley.com

More information on the complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam swabs is available at www.superbrush.com or sales@superbrush.com

If you need a customized swab, please contact development@superbrush.com

About Super Brush:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.