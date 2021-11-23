IDOSLaunchpad.com - New Crypto News Portal IDOS LAUNCHPAD Opens, Featuring New and Market Leading NFT brand 'NFTEEZ.com'

Submit Release
SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new I.D.O.S. Launchpad, a crypto news-pad and online portal to the crypto industry officially launches online at www.idoslaunchpad.com.

I.D.O.S. stands for 'Initial Decentralized OfferingS (of Crypto Tokens)', and the new IDOSLaunchpad.com aims to be the new premier decentralized news, P.R, charts, and information destination for crypto, bitcoin, alt-coins, nft and token launches, and overall crypto market and industry news.

IDOS Launchpad also has a world-wide exclusive announcement, the new Non-fungible NFT brand 'www.NFTEEZ.com' VIP-NFT Marketplace and NFT Token Farm at NFTEEZ.Market and NFTEEZ.Farm is launching for Alpha/Beta web testing and next level development.

NFTEEZ.com is the revolutionary new global online NFT Marketplace for 'NFTEEZ(TM)' brand Non-Fungible digital NFT artworks and dual-hybrid NFT's+Token's.

NFTEEZ is still in alpha/beta stage development and some initial super-rare 'FOMO BUNNY' NFT artworks and other fun-meme NFT's are being made available soon at www.NFTEEZ.Market.

'NFTEEZ' are the leading new crypto brand of VIP-NFT's and dual-hybrid crypto tokens that also have related 'NFTEEZ (NFT's+TOKEN).

Current feature 'NFTEEZ' and super-rare dual-hybrid exclusive original NFT's and Token projects include:

1. Squidonomics.com - $SQUID is a new fair-trade deflationary squidonomics - 'Squid-Economics' BSC Token with 'octa' 8% Reflection Back to Hodlers, recently launched fair-trade on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

2. ShibaKong.com - SHIBAKONG Token is the original and official fair-trade Shiba+Kong hybrid NFT and meme token with 5% Reflection Back To Hodlers and SHIBAKONG 8-bit NFTEEZ NFT series.

IDOS Launchpad is the premier new crypto industry information news portal and P.R. outlet for crypto enthusiasts and moon-shot alt-coin projects.

Visit www.IDOSLaunchpad.com daily and DYOR to get all of the top crypto news, headlines and breaking news on the crypto, bitcoin, and alt-coin industry.

For strategic business relationships or token project PR or marketing requests, contact the IDOS devs team direct for strategic/advertising requests.

https://www.idoslaunchpad.com - IDOS Launchpad is the leading new crypto news and information portal, visit www.idoslaunchpad.com.

