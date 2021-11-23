The Boston Bike Company makers of USA Bikes announces new factory store opening
The Boston Bike Company, America’ Best Bike Shop, makers of USA made beautiful bikes affordable announces the opening of new Factory Store in Cambridge MA
Hannah Sortino, founder for the company says the bike industry is in high demand since cities like Boston and Cambridge are making more and more bike paths every year to battle climate change."BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston Bike Company, America' Best Bike Shop, is proud to announce to opening of our new Factory Store on 2322 Massachusetts Ave. Cambridge, in North Cambridge next to Frank's Steakhouse.
— Hannah Sortino
The Boston Bike Company is America’s Best Bike Shop because it only sells the bikes they make themselves right here in Massachusetts. The bike frames are made of Chromoly steel, a very strong and light weight alloy. Chromoly is very flexible making it easy to handle all the bumps on the main city streets, bike paths, and rocky side roads.
Customers can pick out any color for each bike, with up to 100 colors from which to choose, and we customize the gears according to the customers preference. The company offers the best guarantee in the bike business, including 2 years for all parts and labor, and full lifetime guarantee of the frame.
Hannah Sortino, founder for the company says “the bike industry is in high demand since cities like Boston and Cambridge are making more and more bike paths every year. Today people ride bikes for all reasons, transportation, exercise, to be more green and to shop. Also there is a growing trend for bikers to add a bike trailer to transport children or pets. Our City bikes are like the SUV of bikes, great for any reason you ride.” Hannah goes on to say, “Boston expects biking to grow by 7 fold by 2030.”
The Boston Bike Company corporate goals are:
• To promote safe bike riding through education
• To make all of our parts in the USA in 5 years and to bring bike building back to the USA by competing directly with China.
• To being a green corporation and promoting a green environment
Visit our store or go on line at thebostonbikecompany.com. The factory store phone number is 617 714 3803. For more information contact Hannah Sortino at hannah@thebostonbikecompany.com
hannah sortino
The Boston Bike Company
+1 802-999-6314
