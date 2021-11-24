Jack Orth’s newly released “The Memory Bank” is a compendium of the author’s unforgettable memories
“The Memory Bank” from Book Vine Press author Jack Orth is a heart-warming journal that brings the readers back to their childhood years.
Times have sure changed, but it’s never too late to open up your memory bank and start making withdrawals. Take it from me, at almost 90 years old, I still love making withdrawals and do it often.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Memory Bank”: a gripping account that is designed to encourage the readers to reminisce about the best memories they have had since their childhood years to now. It is a book where all readers can relate to the author’s good old memories since 2010. That being said, the author wants readers of all ages to see and realize the beauty of making and recalling the best moments they have experienced.
— Jack Orth
“The Memory Bank” is the creation of published author Jack Orth, who loves feeding ducks and turtles on the pond every morning. His interests also include cooking, writing, and reading. He also has three self-published books.
Orth writes, “I was born in 1931 in Boston, Massachusetts and opened my Memory Bank when I was about three years old. We all know that time flies, but it didn’t hit me until I was almost eighty, that I was getting old. So in 2010, I decided to write The Memory Bank for our four kids so that they would know more about what it was like growing up during the times that my wife Sally and I did. As it turned out, I wrote 84 short stories that are all true and I had a lot of fun doing it. My hope is that readers of the book will think more about stories they remember from growing up and maybe even start writing some down. Times have sure changed, but it’s never too late to open up your memory bank and start making withdrawals. Take it from me, at almost 90 years old, I still love making withdrawals and do it often.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Orth’s new book is an eye-gaping reminder for every child and reader out there to always treasure the moments and recall them when they grow older because there is beauty and happiness in withdrawing all the best memories they have had from time to time.
The author hopes that by reading this book, he could help each and every reader to open up their memory bank and write a few stories of their own, so they will still get to have genuine happiness when they grow older.
About Book Vine Press:
Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.
Jack Orth
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter