SHANE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF CONTINUATION INTO BRITISH COLUMBIA
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shane Resources Ltd. (“Shane” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated November 1, 2021, outlining the proposed business combination with Empatho Corp. (the “Proposed Transaction”), it has completed the continuation of the Company from the Province of Saskatchewan into the Province of British Columbia. The continuation is effective as of November 23, 2021. The Company is now governed by the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).
Shareholders approved the continuation by special resolution at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on October 19, 2021. For a detailed description of the principal effects of the continuation, please refer to the Company’s management information circular dated September 15, 2021, which was filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile on October 4, 2021.
For more information please contact:
Shane Resources Ltd.:
Binyomin Posen
Chief Executive Officer and Director
E-mail: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or listing statement of the Company to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Shane should be considered highly speculative.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities under the in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Binyomin Posen
Shareholders approved the continuation by special resolution at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on October 19, 2021. For a detailed description of the principal effects of the continuation, please refer to the Company’s management information circular dated September 15, 2021, which was filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile on October 4, 2021.
For more information please contact:
Shane Resources Ltd.:
Binyomin Posen
Chief Executive Officer and Director
E-mail: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or listing statement of the Company to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Shane should be considered highly speculative.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities under the in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Binyomin Posen
Shane Resources Ltd.
bposen@plazacapital.ca