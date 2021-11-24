Colony An Avalanche Accelerator is listing on MEXC Global in early December
Colony, a community driven accelerator, focused on providing liquidity to projects based on the Avalanche Ecosystem will be listed on the MEXC Global launchpadSINGAPORE, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colony, a community driven accelerator, focused on providing liquidity to projects based on the Avalanche Ecosystem will be listed on the MEXC Global launchpad in early December. One of the first accelerators to be launched on the platform.
Colony, a community led accelerator which is currently evolving into an inclusive DAO, has been working exclusively within the Avalanche ecosystem. The platform has been providing capital to early stage projects on Avalanche, also providing liquidity to DeFi protocols as well and once launched it will act as an indexing site for Avalanche based projects. The community led model keeps the focus on Avalanche and the whole platform’s success, which in turn fuels its own growth.
Colony also has its own native CLY governance token, which like other governance tokens acts as a rewarding and voting token. The colony model is self-sustaining, with the investments routed back to CLY token holders using airdrops, buybacks and distributed staking rewards.
Elie Le Rest, Colony’s CEO: “We are delighted to announce that we’ve established close ties with the Avalanche Foundation itself. We’ll be sharing deal flow to create a more fertile ground for projects building on Avalanche, the fastest, highly customizable, smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry.”
Colony brings the world of Venture Capital to cryptos with a decentralized twist. Venture Capitals are designed to provide benefits to a small number of people, and are only focused on the short term growth of the ecosystem. Colony changes that.
From the get go it has invested by giving the community the governance of the platform distributing the reward to a larger number of people.
With this partnership between MEXC Global and Colony, Colony will be able to list their token, getting instant access to more than 7 million users. With the rapid rise of Avalanche and it becoming the 10th biggest cryptocurrency this week, MEXC Global is also gaining a lot of exposure from the deal.
Avalanche foundation is one of the biggest investors in Colony. The foundation from the very start has been backing the project, based on the single vision.
MEXC Global has worked closely with Avalanche since its early stage as a strategic partner, hence will continually bring in quality projects from the Avalanche ecosystem in the near future.
MEXC Global has emerged as one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Their success has been partly due to the utmost focus the exchange has put on customer service. The exchange has also partnered up with different crypto projects to further their cause, the MEXC Global launchpad was also one of the strategic partnerships in the same spirit which has proven very fruitful.
Ever since the launch of the MEXC Global launchpad the platform has been championing different cryptocurrency projects and launching them. Multiple projects have been listed on the platform and have had the opportunity to get noticed by more than 7 million users, which is not very common in the world.
This will be a great opportunity for Colony to attain a sizable audience for their project. Other Avalanche projects are also expected to come to the fold in the following days, after the Colony project succeeds. With Colony’s launch this quarter, and the capital deployment in the coming months it can be expected that the CLY token will shoot up in value.
Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with over 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services.
