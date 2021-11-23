DASCA Data Science Certifications Are Now Available in Japan
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wait for acquiring the global data science certification is now coming to an end for engineers and business professionals with the launch of the prestigious DASCA data science certifications in Japan.
Tech-kai has partnered with the Data Science Council of America (DASCA), a global pioneer in data science professional standards, to introduce DASCA Certifications for Big Data Engineers, Big Data Analysts, and Data Scientists into the country.
DASCA has assigned Tech-kai the mission of controlling and managing registration, advocacy, and exam preparation training for DASCA certifications in Japan.
In addition to offering specially designed data science and data analytics training programs virtually and through its centers, Tech-kai has the mandate to work directly with companies and higher education institutions to train and certify their employees and students on DASCA standards. These programs help students and professionals prepare for the DASCA certification exams.
Kazumasa Ebata, CEO and Director of Tech-kai provided by Pastoral Dog, spoke about the company's collaboration with DASCA "Our collaboration with DASCA will help to improve the Galapagos syndrome nature of data science education in Japan. We believe that learning an internationally systematic curriculum, rather than a uniquely Japanese one, and applying it to the manufacturing and services sector will help Japan become more competitive in the global marketplace."
"We're excited to see that Tech-kai is well equipped and ready to function as DASCA's business & education partner in Japan, " said Jun Ohmizu, CEO of FBPP. “Its strategy, vision, and teams have the competencies to effectively promote DASCA certifications and offer exam-prep training for them."
Explaining the mandate further, Aariya Goel, the VP-Global Education at Edvantic who made the DASCA and Tech-kai collaboration possible says "Tech-kai is essentially DASCA's arm in Japan. It will offer Japanese variants of DASCA certifications translated in Japanese language and create a nationwide distribution network."
“Tech-kai will play a key role in connecting Japan's professionals and organizations to the most up-to-date global data science training standards and practices,” said Kazumasa Ebata, CEO of Tech-kai. “DASCA offers accreditation of data science and analytics programs in universities around the world under the World Data Science Initiative, and I hope Pastoral Dog will harness and contribute to DASCA's efforts.”
"I'm happy that Tech-kai has already prioritized identifying, enlisting, and recommending Japanese universities and institutions that have the caliber for being a part of the prestigious 44-nation World Data Science Initiative, which we at Edvantic are managing" avers Rajiv Gupta, the CEO of Edvantic. He adds "Tech-kai will play the role of the bridge for Japanese institutions to WDSI under which DASCA will accredit their data science and analytics programs in the accelerated mode and also helps WDSI partner institutions establish CoEs in data science, analytics, and Ai."
With Tech-kai leading the charge in Japan, DASCA hopes to provide the most up-to-date curricula, content, and programs to training companies and academic institutions across the country, that will enable them to educate and train students in vendor-agnostic knowledge and prepares them for working across multiple data science platforms, ecosystems, tools, and environments.
About Tech-kai:
Tech-kai provided by Pastoral Dog Pte Ltd is a DASCA Authorized Education Provider in Japan offering Data Science training and certifications to technology, business professionals, and organizations cutting across diverse industry verticals including Finance, Supply Chain, IT, Marketing, and Management.
About DASCA:
The Data Science Council of America (DASCA) researches, designs, and builds platform-independent Data Science knowledge frameworks, standards, and credentials, and certifies individuals entering or working across the spectrum of emerging Data Science professions. The prime goal of DASCA today is to constantly strive to refine and optimize the numerous roles and jobs in the Big Data/ Data Science space into concrete, sharply defined professions.
S Krishna
