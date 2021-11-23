Nine months of 2021. Gazprom provides more than half of global growth in gas production

November 23, 2021, 17:20

In the course of 2021, a rebound in economic activity, the weather factor, and volatility of renewables have led to a rise in gas demand and production across the world.

According to preliminary estimates, global gas production between January 1 and September 30 totaled 3.2 trillion cubic meters – an increase of 110 billion cubic meters (or 4 per cent) against the first nine months of 2020.

More than half of global growth in gas production – 56 billion cubic meters (or 51 per cent) – was provided by Gazprom.

In Europe, indigenous production continues its steady downward slide. Over the course of nine months, it dropped by 10 billion cubic meters (or by 6 per cent) versus the same period of 2020.

In North America, gas production fell by 5 billion cubic meters. In Asia-Pacific, however, it rose by 20 billion cubic meters.