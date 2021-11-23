New Astrology App CUSP Lets Users Check Sexual Compatibility with Friends

Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUSP is a fast-growing astrology app (available on iOS and Android) that has launched detailed compatibility reports for love, sex, and relationships.

“CUSP is all about making mindful & spiritual connections,” says CUSP Cofounder and Head Astrologer Kirah Tabourn.

CUSP unique is the only modern astrology app focused specifically on love, sex, and relationships. CUSP users can run detailed love and sex compatibility reports with friends or crushes, based on the astrology of the two individuals.

CUSP also offers daily love horoscopes, providing insight and gentle nudges to bring more love and exploration into your life.

The app already has an incredible 5.0 average rating in the Apple App Store and the horoscopes and reports are increasingly popular on Instagram and Twitter.

Love, sex, and relationships are the most popular topics for people interested in astrology but there hasn’t been a modern app focused specifically on these topics until CUSP.

Download CUSP here for iOS and Android.

