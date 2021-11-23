EC-Council's Cybersecurity Essentials Series Is Now Free for Everyone
EC-Council is making its Essentials Series available at no cost to help overcome the cybercrime crisis across the world.
Every organization deserves to be secure, and the EC-Council Essentials Series will help develop cybersecurity capabilities for IT professionals and cybersecurity enthusiasts.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EC-Council is making its Essentials Series available at no cost to help overcome the cybercrime crisis across the world. Recently launched to the academic and training partner communities, the Essentials Series is staged to equip IT professionals and entry-level cyber roles alike with the core skills required to protect their organizations from cyberattacks.
— Jay Bavisi, President and CEO of EC-Council Group
With last month's official launch of the Essentials Series to training and academic partner communities around the world, EC-Council saw an overwhelming response as the need for skilled, entry-level cybersecurity professionals continues to grow every year. On the heels of the successful launch arrives the announcement aspiring cybersecurity professionals have been waiting for. EC-Council has made its Essentials Series courses available on its Code Red and iClass platforms, making Network Defense Essentials (NDE), Ethical Hacking Essentials (EHE), and Digital Forensics Essentials (DFE) courses available to everyone.
Today EC-Council's Code Red platform introduced free Essentials Series Massive Open Online Courses (“MOOC” courses). Traditional eCourseware and video instruction is now being offered free to individuals, with optional paid upgrades to course labs, exam prep, course assessments, and exam vouchers leading to certifications across each of the three Essentials Series courses. These courses mark the next step in EC-Council’s approach to positively impact the workforce with benchmark credentials employers will value, not just in cybersecurity, but in traditional IT roles as well.
Jay Bavisi, President and CEO of the EC-Council Group states, “The Essentials Series will build technologists today and lay the foundation of tomorrow’s cybersecurity workforce. Every organization deserves to be secure, and the EC-Council Essentials Series is our contribution to the community to help develop cybersecurity capabilities for IT professionals and cybersecurity enthusiasts. Now everyone can build a cyber-capable workforce without any costs.”
In the midst of COVID-19, individuals, families, and economies continue to be impacted worldwide. Unfortunate circumstances have led to many industries downsizing their workforce due to supply and demand, resulting in many skilled professionals seeking a career change. Due to the demand, higher salaries on average, and the accessibility of training and education, IT and cybersecurity roles have become an obvious choice for those starting or changing their career. Many cybersecurity-focused certificates, accelerated programs, and degrees have experienced a dramatic increase in enrollment during the pandemic, showing that career changers have realized the importance of technology and security. In the wake of these global changes, EC-Council is pleased to add additional resources to support individuals at all levels seeking to pursue cybersecurity careers or differentiate themselves in their existing IT roles.
In addition to Network Defense Essentials (NDE), Ethical Hacking Essentials (EHE), and Digital Forensics Essentials (DFE), whether individuals take one or more of the courses available, the path beyond the Essentials Series is focused on career-based education and practical application. Performance based and hands-on learning activities, such as challenges, exercises, and CTF games, await individuals via CyberQ, EC-Council’s cyber range-as-a-service competition platform. CyberQ enables individuals to enhance the skills they learned in the Essentials Series and put their knowledge to the test while assessing which job roles in the Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity (NICE Framework) their skills are aligned to based on their performance.
About EC-Council
EC-Council (International Council of E-Commerce Consultants) is a cybersecurity certification body that certifies professionals across the globe in various cybersecurity domains. Its mission is to build and refine the cybersecurity profession by providing cybersecurity services and helping individuals, organizations, educators, and governments in 140 countries address workforce problems by developing and curating world-class cybersecurity education programs and their corresponding certifications—setting the bar in cybersecurity education.
Trusted by 7 of the Fortune 10, 47 of the Fortune 100, the Department of Defense, the global intelligence community, NATO, and more than 2,000 universities, colleges, and training companies, EC-Council is best known for the Certified Ethical Hacker program that equips more than 230,000 information-age soldiers with the knowledge and skills required to defeat black hat adversaries. EC-Council builds individual and team/organization cyber capabilities through this program, as well as through a variety of other cyber programs.
An ANSI 17024 accredited organization, EC-Council has also earned recognition by the DoD under Directive 8140/8570, in the UK by the GCHQ, CREST, and a variety of other authoritative bodies that influence the entire profession. Founded in 2001, EC-Council employs more than 400 people worldwide in offices around the world. Its U.S. offices are in Albuquerque, NM, and Tampa, FL.
