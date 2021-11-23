Submit Release
November 23, 2021

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., New York, New York, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (formerly known as Goldman, Sachs & Co.), New York, New York Cease and Desist Order dated August 2, 2016 (PDF) Terminated November 18, 2021

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

