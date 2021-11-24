Diversify Games Merges Fantasy Football with the NFT Phenomenon
Local Company Gives Armchair GMs the Chance to Purchase Their Own Franchise.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversify Games, an independent game developer focused on the emerging segment of play-to-earn games, is looking to score a touchdown with the December 2021 launch of GM Dynasty. GM Dynasty allows players to build and run their own football franchise, utilizing strategy, skill and team management to earn real value assets in the form of Non Fungible Tokens, or NFTs.
Since their inception in 2017, NFTs have proven to be an increasingly lucrative form of cryptocurrency. An NFT is a unique digital asset that acts as a certificate of ownership for virtual or physical assets like photos, videos, Tweets, memes, etc. Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, NFTs cannot be traded or exchanged at equivalency. They are one-of-a-kind.
Prior to the launch of GM Dynasty, Diversify Games will release a limited series of NFTs called Leather Bucket Heads. The initial drop of Leather Bucket Heads will include 3,000 NFTs @.02 ETH on OpenSea on December 6, 2021. The avatars are composed of millions of possible attributes ranging from different helmets to facial expressions to jerseys. Owners of Leather Bucket Heads will receive entrance to the exclusive Locker Room at leatherbucketheads.com and early access to GM Dynasty.
Diversify Games co-founder Barry Resnik, explains, “We wanted to give Leather Bucket Heads owners a place to hang-out, share and even show-off. More importantly we wanted offer an asset that can be used in our coming sports ecosystem”.
By combining the draw of play-to-earn gaming with the $18.6 billion Fantasy Football industry (and its over 40 million participants) GM Dynasty gives players a chance to earn NFTs of their very own and grow their portfolios.
Diversify Games co-founder Derek Gorney offered a simple challenge to all “wannabe” General Managers in the Fantasy Football community, “You think you can do better than the professionals? Prove it!”
GM Dynasty is ready to transform the play-to-earn NFT gaming space.
About Diversify Games: Based in the Twin Cities, Diversify Games is an independent game developer with a focus on play-to-earn games. We recognize that the gaming ecosystem is changing rapidly and that offering ownership of in-game assets is now an essential requirement.
