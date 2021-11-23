Huge Inventory Available During Appliances Connection’s Cyber Monday Sale
For a limited time, get instant savings and huge deals on a massive supply of in-stock appliances and furniture in every category.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the holiday season just around the corner, Appliances Connection is rolling out their biggest Cyber Monday Sale yet! From November 29th - December 5th, customers will have access to the best deals on a huge inventory of ready to ship, in-stock appliances and furniture items from all major brands. Get 5% back on an Appliances Connection Gift Card when using 6 months or 12 months special financing when completing purchase using an Appliances Connection Credit Card.
Select brands such as Viking, Thermador, Fisher & Paykel, Forté, and Bertazzoni are also offering instant savings on qualifying purchases. Top brands have commenced the roll out of entirely new product suites that combine function and style to serve as a perfect gift for loved ones (or oneself).
We have a massive supply of Miele, LG, GE, Frigidaire, and Whirlpool appliances in every category. Brand new refrigerators, ovens, ranges, dishwashers, and laundry units from these brands are available directly from our warehouses with free delivery available on orders over $99.
“Our entire staff has been working tirelessly to ensure our customers have the best online shopping experience anywhere,” said Albert Fouerti, CEO of Appliances Connection. “Thanks to our recent merger, we have exponentially increased our supply chains, warehouses, and fleet of trucks, resulting in an astounding improvement in shipping efficiency across the United States. A huge inventory of appliances from all major brands are in-stock and ready to ship at a moment’s notice. We could not have accomplished this all without the endless support of our team across the country. And of course, our success would not be possible without our loyal customer base who we have and will continue to proudly serve for years to come. Thank you all!”
Visit https://www.appliancesconnection.com/ today to see how much to save. Also check out our blog where to find out about new releases, our favorite appliances of the year, read our monthly newsletters, and more.
