Monolith Technologies, Inc. Unveils ShopSavvy Shopping Assistant for 2024
Innovative Agentic Technology Provides Instant Issue Research Across the Web, Deal Grading and Alternative Product and Retailer Recommendations
ShopSavvy Shopping Assistant is designed to streamline the shopping experience by real-time searching for the best deals, evaluating their merit, and providing tailored product recommendations based on each user's unique preferences. This revolutionary product aims to empower consumers with all the information they need to make informed purchasing decisions effortlessly.
"We've introduced agentic technology throughout the architecture from top to bottom," stated Jake Marsh, Chief Technology Officer at Monolith Technologies. "ShopSavvy Assistant searches for the best deals in real time, evaluates and grades the deal for the user, and makes product recommendations based on that user's specific preferences. This ensures our users are always getting the best possible options tailored just for them."
The new Shopping Assistant raises the bar on user interactivity and product information accessibility. Shoppers can now track and prioritize the product features and issues most important to them with ease, facilitating a more personalized and fulfilling shopping journey.
John S. Boyd, CEO and Co-Founder of Monolith Technologies, shared his enthusiasm: "ShopSavvy Assistant allows shoppers to track issues that are important to them. With one click, they can see how products perform in terms of features important to them and suggest alternatives. This has been a pioneering feature for shoppers and we couldn't be more excited about where consumer product search is headed"
Monolith Technologies is set to roll out the ShopSavvy Shopping Assistant across all major platforms, ensuring that consumers everywhere can benefit from enhanced shopping efficiency and personalized insights. This release marks a significant milestone in Monolith Technologies' mission to bring cutting-edge solutions to everyday shopping challenges.
For more information about the ShopSavvy Shopping Assistant, please visit our website at ShopSavvy.com or contact our media relations department at press@ShopSavvy.com
About Monolith Technologies
Monolith Technologies, Inc was formed by the former co-founders and early employees
of ShopSavvy including Monolith co-founders Jake Marsh and John S.
Boyd. Monolith builds and own apps that power mobile commerce for the billions of
shoppers coming online every year. These mobile technologists believe technology can be used to offer choices beyond just Google and Amazon.
About ShopSavvy
ShopSavvy is the leading mobile shopping community with more than 40 million
downloads and millions of monthly active users during the holiday season. ShopSavvy
empowers smartphone users to quickly and seamlessly locate, research and buy products
at the point of sale. ShopSavvy aggregates product data, deals, ratings and reviews from
retailers, partners and its own users to provide the most comprehensive source of
information and advice for mobile shoppers anywhere. For advertisers, ShopSavvy
delivers hyper-relevant deals, promotions, warranty offers and other UPC/GPS-targeted
content to consumers. For more information, visit http://shopsavvy.com.
Screenshots
Screenshots of the ShopSavvy app can be downloaded at
https://shopsavvy.link/screenshots
Press Kit
Press Kit including Videos and B-Roll for the ShopSavvy app can be downloaded at
https://shopsavvy.link/presskit
Jake Marsh
Monolith Technologies, Inc
+1 512-773-2890
Jake@ShopSavvy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
ShopSavvy Assistant Fall 2024 Instant Issues
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.