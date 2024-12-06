Monolith Technologies, Inc. Unveils ShopSavvy Shopping Assistant for 2024

ShopSavvy Assistant Instantly shows what consumers and reviewers are saying about any issue ShopSavvy Assistant Searches for the best deal in Real Time Across Thousands of Retailers Ask ShopSavvy Assistant Anything - and Get Automatic Deal Alerts

Innovative Agentic Technology Provides Instant Issue Research Across the Web, Deal Grading and Alternative Product and Retailer Recommendations

ShopSavvy Assistant searches for the best deals in real time, evaluates and grades the deal for the user, and makes product and deal recommendations based on that user's specific preferences.” — Jake Marsh

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monolith Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in consumer technology innovation, is proud to announce the release of the ShopSavvy Shopping Assistant for 2024. This new foundational architecture redefines how consumers shop by leveraging advanced agentic technology to deliver unmatched personalization, instant product research all while getting the consumer the best product at the best possible deal.ShopSavvy Shopping Assistant is designed to streamline the shopping experience by real-time searching for the best deals, evaluating their merit, and providing tailored product recommendations based on each user's unique preferences. This revolutionary product aims to empower consumers with all the information they need to make informed purchasing decisions effortlessly."We've introduced agentic technology throughout the architecture from top to bottom," stated Jake Marsh, Chief Technology Officer at Monolith Technologies. "ShopSavvy Assistant searches for the best deals in real time, evaluates and grades the deal for the user, and makes product recommendations based on that user's specific preferences. This ensures our users are always getting the best possible options tailored just for them."The new Shopping Assistant raises the bar on user interactivity and product information accessibility. Shoppers can now track and prioritize the product features and issues most important to them with ease, facilitating a more personalized and fulfilling shopping journey.John S. Boyd, CEO and Co-Founder of Monolith Technologies, shared his enthusiasm: "ShopSavvy Assistant allows shoppers to track issues that are important to them. With one click, they can see how products perform in terms of features important to them and suggest alternatives. This has been a pioneering feature for shoppers and we couldn't be more excited about where consumer product search is headed"Monolith Technologies is set to roll out the ShopSavvy Shopping Assistant across all major platforms, ensuring that consumers everywhere can benefit from enhanced shopping efficiency and personalized insights. This release marks a significant milestone in Monolith Technologies' mission to bring cutting-edge solutions to everyday shopping challenges.For more information about the ShopSavvy Shopping Assistant, please visit our website at ShopSavvy.com or contact our media relations department at press@ShopSavvy.comAbout Monolith TechnologiesMonolith Technologies, Inc was formed by the former co-founders and early employeesof ShopSavvy including Monolith co-founders Jake Marsh and John S.Boyd. Monolith builds and own apps that power mobile commerce for the billions ofshoppers coming online every year. These mobile technologists believe technology can be used to offer choices beyond just Google and Amazon.About ShopSavvyShopSavvy is the leading mobile shopping community with more than 40 milliondownloads and millions of monthly active users during the holiday season. ShopSavvyempowers smartphone users to quickly and seamlessly locate, research and buy productsat the point of sale. ShopSavvy aggregates product data, deals, ratings and reviews fromretailers, partners and its own users to provide the most comprehensive source ofinformation and advice for mobile shoppers anywhere. For advertisers, ShopSavvydelivers hyper-relevant deals, promotions, warranty offers and other UPC/GPS-targetedcontent to consumers. For more information, visit http://shopsavvy.com ScreenshotsScreenshots of the ShopSavvy app can be downloaded atPress KitPress Kit including Videos and B-Roll for the ShopSavvy app can be downloaded at

ShopSavvy Assistant Fall 2024 Instant Issues

