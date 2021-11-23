Unblocked launches to democratize digital collectibles, announces first partnership w/ Primary Wave Music & Cypress Hill

Breaking the mold of digital collectibles as expensive and exclusive, The Non Fungible Token Company (NFTCo), also known as Unblocked, is launching with the mission of connecting tal-ent with fan communities, both online and in the real world. Its first d

Breaking the mold of digital collectibles as expensive and exclusive, The Non Fungible Token Company (NFTCo), also known as Unblocked, is launch-ing with the mission of connecting talent with fan communities, both online and in the real world. Its first digital collectible, in partnership with Primary Wave Music and multi-platinum hip-hop group Cypress Hill, drops on November 22.

The company has created NFTs with Cypress Hill to promote upcoming milestones for the iconic band. Fulfilling the goal to offer NFTs linked to fan-shared experiences, some Cypress Hill NFTs will allow fans to memorialize their experience at in real life events, while collec-tors and fans who can’t attend those events can buy collectible NFTs on their store at www.inrhthm.com. All Unblocked NFT experiences aim to also build fan communities with exclusive rewards such as talent meet-and-greets, signed merchandise, and recording ses-sions with artists.

Following the release for Cypress Hill, Unblocked will continue to work with Primary Wave Music to launch NFTs for other artists on their roster. Founded in 2006, Primary Wave is home to some of the world’s most iconic artists such as Prince, Bob Marley, Boston, Alice Cooper, Stevie Nicks, Luther Vandross, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and Olivia Newton-John.

“Unblocked’s founding team’s vast knowledge and experience in tech, blockchain and crypto-currency made them an incredibly compelling partner for us,” says Natalia Nastaskin, Primary Wave Music’s Chief Content Officer. “We are seamlessly aligned on our collective approach to building fan communities based on engagement through serialization and gamification of digi-tal collectibles. We could not be more excited about our platform’s launch with Cypress Hill, to be followed by a steady pipeline of artists who are passionate about serving their fan bases with unique and dynamic drops.”

Harrison Wang, co-founder of Unblocked, stated, “We are excited to launch Unblocked with Primary Wave Music, opening the door for other music and entertainment brands. While offering partners a full suite of services to monetize their assets, we look to democratize the digital collectible market by giving everyone the opportunity to own a shared social moment – or in a larger sense, a piece of history – building communities and increasing fan-to-fan and fan-to-artist engagement.”

Unblocked is led by an all-star team with extensive experience in the consumer and block-chain space. Co-founders Jeremy Arnold, Brian Dilley and Harrison Wang, as well as most other members of the team, have all worked together at Flipagram, TikTok, Blockfolio and FTX (as well as several other notable companies), leading growth, product, data, and engi-neering at several of those stops.

Founded in May 2021, Unblocked closed its seed round in July with an investor list which in-cludes Primary Wave Music, Dapper Labs, Oaktree Capital, Marcy Venture Partners (Larry Marcus, Jay Brown, Jay-Z), B Capital, M13, BAM Ventures, Defy Ventures, and GFT Ventures. Individual investors include Shawn Mendes, music manager Andrew Gertler, Shopzilla and Flipagram founder Farhad Mohit, Honey founder and CEO George Ruan, and Dapper Labs founder and CEO Roham Gharegozlou.

The Non Fungible Token Company (NFTCo) d/b/a Unblocked is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.onunblocked.com.

To access the media kit, including visual assets,: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13MaoIPg38z-jTsE7WfncuA3J63BOYiRU.