WyoLotto, Alf’s Pub, Horseshoe Bar & Grill challenge Wyoming to give to seniors in need

November 23, 2021

Wyomingites continue to be affected in many ways by the pandemic, but most especially affected are Wyoming’s seniors. In a state that is very spread out, seniors are limited in going places and having visitors.

For the second year in a row, WyoLotto decided to help Wyoming seniors. To further the cause, Alf’s Pub of Cheyenne and the Horseshoe Bar & Grill of Casper are joining in. Alf’s Pub participated last year as well, so this year, with the addition of the Horseshoe Bar & Grill, the challenge will have an even bigger impact.

“The Wyoming Lottery exists to give back, and we are especially excited to give back to our seniors again this holiday season,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

The three partners are reaching out to their fans and patrons to lend a hand to Wyoming seniors this holiday season through the Senior Companion Program with Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc., and challenging them to help meet the goal of $12,000 in gifts.

“We will match dollar for dollar in gifts up to $2,000, and Alf’s Pub and the Horseshoe are doing the same thing. This means together, along with all of Wyoming, we could give up to $12,000 in gifts to seniors in need,” Clontz added.

Last year the program raised $4,000 in gifts from fans and patrons which was then matched to give a total of $8,000 in gifts. “We are very honored to join the cause this year to help raise awareness for the program and more gifts for these wonderful people,” said L’Oreal Podzimek of the Horseshoe Bar & Grill.

“We had incredible support from the community last year, and we are so glad that our seniors are being taken care of. Many of them haven’t been able to go anywhere. Even getting simple meals when they are homebound has been a struggle. Anything to brighten their holidays is what they need,” said Nita Stephenson, Senior Companion Program Manager.

Anyone interested can purchase the items through Amazon lists created by the Senior Companion Program. Doing the virtual shopping protects seniors while still getting them gifts they would otherwise go without.

The partners are challenging Wyoming to reach the goal by Dec. 17.

“We realized that with the pandemic continuing, our Wyoming seniors have been isolated more than usual and going without certain needs. During the holidays we see a lot done for gathering toys and food, but this is a gap that needs to be filled,” said Bryan ‘Alf’ Grzegorczyk.

The Wyoming Senior Companion and Foster Grandparent programs will gather the items at central locations and deliver them directly to the seniors’ doorsteps throughout the state. If you would like to purchase an item or contribute, the process is simple:

Go to WyoLotto.com and click on the Holiday Giving “Learn More” button Choose a shopping list for shipment to either Cheyenne or Casper listed in the information Add items from those lists to your cart Proceed to checkout Once you select Proceed to checkout, make sure to select the correct delivery address based on the list (under “Other Addresses”)

For Cheyenne: “Wyoming Senior Companion Program, 3120 OLD FAITHFUL RD STE 200, CHEYENNE, WY 82001-5887, United States”

For Casper: “Vernita Lackey, SENIOR COMPANION COORDINATOR/FOSTER GRANDPARENT COORDINATOR, 951 WERNER CT STE 295, CASPER, WY 82601-1355, United States”

Once you have paid for the item on Amazon, the item will then be delivered directly to a Wyoming senior through the Senior Companion and Foster Grandparent programs. These items will help to maintain independence and add quality to lives throughout Wyoming.

“We are counting on all of Wyoming to lend a hand. Help us change someone’s day and holiday,” Clontz added.

To learn more about the Wyoming Senior Companion Program, please go to https://www.wyomingseniors.com/services/senior-companion-program.