TriAltus Bioscience Launches Custom CLiM™ – Based Protein Purification Services

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TriAltus Bioscience, LLC today launched its new CLīM Affinity Tag System as a service. The ultra-high-affinity (CL7/Im7) purification system allows for HHH purification of a wide range of challenging biological molecules, including eukaryotic, membrane, toxic, and DNA/RNA-binding proteins and complexes. The system brings significant benefit to advanced structural and industrial applications as well as gene therapy research.

TriAltus’ custom protein production service offers research labs an extension of their in-house teams, streamlining research and ensuring optimal outcomes. Our custom purification and expression team can deliver a clone of the desired DNA into an expression vector, protein expression of the desired expression construct and protein purification via our proprietary CLiM technology. We partner with customers at every stage of the discovery and development process to design and generate proteins that support their projects from initial research to clinical application.

Robert Shufflebarger, Co-founder and CEO of TriAltus Biosciences, reflected on the company’s recent move, commenting that “Our Affinity Tag System-as-a-Service represents an important new approach to supporting our customers’ research efforts. By providing scientists with customized solutions that remove bottlenecks in the protein purification process, we can help them advance their research portfolios.”

About TriAltus Bioscience

TriAltus develops innovative tools for the production and purification of genetically engineered proteins. Our novel affinity tag system delivers proteins with ultra-high purity and yield in a single step. Having proven the CLīM technology on some extremely difficult proteins, TriAltus is actively developing R&D partnerships to use CLīM to purify proteins for customer-defined projects.

