Sabika Jewelry Raised Over $53K for Breast Cancer Research this October
Promoting Joy & Connection Helps Pittsburgh-Based Jewelry Company Surpass Fundraising Goals
The $53K donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation will make an impact where it is needed most. I’d like to thank Sabika for the impressive support of the breast cancer community.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past October, Sabika Jewelry raised $53,137 for their partner the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF). That totals over 1,063 hours of medical research, according to BCRF’s website. Sabika’s original goal for 2021 was to raise $45,000.
— Kimberly Love
“I am overjoyed that we were able to beat our fundraising goal by so much. It feels so good to know that these dollars raised will go directly to medical research in partnership with BCRF,” says Sabika CEO & Head Designer Alexandra Mayr-Gracik.
Since 2010, Sabika has raised over $2.2 million for various local and national foundations and nonprofits that support the fight against breast cancer.
“Many of our customers and independent consultants have been touched with breast cancer or have someone in their life they have lost or is currently battling. As a women-led company, our fundraising efforts each October are our way of saying that we see the struggles, we see the stories of bravery, and we want to be a hopeful part of that story,” says Miriam Mayr, Sabika Executive Director of Sales and Marketing. “We want to bring joy through our jewelry and the connection between women it creates.”
Sabika was able to surpass their fundraising goal by partnering with their independent consultants across the United States. Mayr-Gracik designed the Sabika Pink Power Collection to be the focal point for the fundraiser. Up to $30 from each piece sold this past October will be donated to BCRF.
“I designed these pieces to reflect the connections that women battling breast cancer need on their journey. For instance, the Pink Power Circle Necklace has a pink stone surrounded by a circle of crystal stones, which represents the thriver surrounded by their support community,” says Mayr-Gracik.
The independent consultants also raised money for BCRF by holding Pink Parties throughout October - where customers shopped and honored those who have fought breast cancer. Over 508 hours of research were raised from Sabika Pink Parties being held.
“1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. Many Sabika consultants, including me, have a personal connection to this disease,” says Kimberly Love, Sabika consultant and breast cancer survivor from Pittsburgh, PA. “ The $53K donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation will make an impact where it is needed most. I’d like to thank Sabika for the impressive support of the breast cancer community.”
