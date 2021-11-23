Submit Release
Michael Dean announces launch of EquitablePR, a new PR firm to support small business and local charities

Equitable PR Logo

Offering marketing services for all businesses, with a focus on making marketing and public relations achievable for any size business.

At EquitablePR, we are excited to offer marketing services for all businesses, but particularly small local brands. ”
— Michael Dean
NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Dean announces launch of EquitablePR, anew PR firm to support small business and local charities

The public relations and marketing industry has witnessed phenomenal growth and has become a highly competitive space, particularly with various online services and many PR firms offering paid news release services at high prices. Between 2021 and 2023 TV is forecast to gain only around four billion U.S. dollars, while mobile internet is expected to gain 63 billion dollars in the same period. With these robust growth projections and the entry of new players, the competition will intensify. A unique brand value, a strong online presence, and a viable PR plan will be extremely crucial for any company’s success.

With its multiple new offering, EquitablePR looks forward to providing the best-in-class public relations and marketing services to its clients. As part of its marketing services for all industries’, EquitablePR will provide multiple services and options:

- Press release services
- Local marketing plans and client targeting
- Comprehensive requirement and goal analysis
- Brand management recommendations
- Digital optimization, planning, and training

Peter Cariola, a marketing expert and consultant for the firm said; “These marketing solutions are designed to provide clients with the desired results that will boost their business growth and reach their specific needs, at rates most small businesses can afford. It’s time to shift the marketspace to help the small, local business compete with the ‘big-box’ competitor with the unlimited budget.”

The company’s founder, Michael Dean, said, “At EquitablePR, we are excited to offer marketing services for all businesses, but particularly small local brands. Our focus is making marketing and public relations achievable for any size business, and we will be working closely with clients to provide them with a range of marketing services to boost their business and drive traffic to their desired goals.”

EquitablePR is a marketing company in New York, NY, USA. The firm has a team of experienced and dedicated professionals with over 70 years of marketing and PR experience, who can create individual marketing strategies for companies of all sizes. The company’s goal is to help small brands bring products to market, and help small local businesses grow. In addition, all profits from the company go to benefit TheTownshipFoundation.org, a housing foundation to provide equitable housing to artists and service industry workers.

EquitablePR Contact Details:

Contact
info@equitablepr.com
646-386-9117

Eric Graham
EquitablePR
email us here

