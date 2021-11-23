Liti Capital to offer an exclusive 26% bonus on its token purchases on Black Friday

Black Friday Offer from Liti Capital

This year, the category of ‘Private Equity’ is joining mainstream retailers by offering an exclusive deal - a 26% bonus on all purchases of its tokens.

Liti Capital’s Black Friday deal aims to create awareness around one of the most appealing, secure and yet undervalued financial products in the crypto space.” — Andy Christen

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Black Friday (26 November 2021), Liti Capital has taken things to the next level with a one-day-only offer on sales of its $LITI and $wLITI tokens.

For the first time in history, the category of ‘Private Equity’ is joining mainstream retailers by offering an exclusive deal on what has become the most famous ‘special offer shopping day’ of the year, Black Friday.

To celebrate Black Friday, the 26th day of November 2021, Liti Capital is offering a 26% bonus on all purchases - no matter how big or small the quantity - of its $LITI and $wLITI tokens.

Liti Capital is a Swiss-based company that enables everyone, everywhere to invest in Private Equity. Liti Capital funds large legal claims that favour the claimant, bringing them deserved justice and financial rewards. Financing legal claims is known as ‘Litigation Funding’, and is an extremely lucrative type of Private Equity.

Now, thanks to Liti Capital, Litigation Funding is an asset class that is accessible as an investment for everyone, everywhere. Through its two tokens, $LITI (an ‘equity’ backed token that requires KYC and offers dividends and voting rights) and $wLITI (a tradable and non-KYC reliant token), Liti Capital has made it possible for individuals and institutions to invest in the entire portfolio of the legal claims it is funding, and to share in the high-ROI rewards.

Summary of Liti Capital’s Black Friday Offer:

1. The promotion will run on Black Friday 26 November 2021 (12.00am UCT - 11.59am UCT);

2. Anyone who buys any quantity of $LITI or $wLITI tokens will get a 26% bonus;

3. Token buyers simply have to hold the tokens they buy for six months in order to get the 26% bonus;

4. Token owners can sell at any time. However, they will only get the 26% bonus if they hold onto their token for six months (so until 00.01am UTC 26 May 2022);

5. Purchases need to be made through the Liti Capital App on its website.

Comments Andy Christen, Co-founder, Chief Vision & Operations Officer at Liti Capital:

“Liti Capital’s Black Friday deal aims to create awareness around one of the most appealing, secure and yet undervalued financial products in the crypto space. Our tokens are backed by real assets that are crisis resistant and will produce high-returns on investments, in both bull and bear markets. By purchasing $LITI or $wLITI, you get an exposure to the crypto hype, while greatly minimizing the risk associated with purely speculative instruments.

“Litigation finance is seldom known to the traditional finance world and we consider it to be the private equity industry’s best kept secret! Liti Capital brings this complex but deeply innovative business model into the equally disruptive world of blockchain, which enables hyper access to one of the most profitable asset classes. We are extremely thrilled to be offering everyone, everywhere with a different yet extremely appealing offer this Black Friday. This event marks the perfect time to get involved with Liti Capital!”

About Liti Capital:

Liti Capital SA is a Swiss Corporation, specializing in Litigation Finance, and FinTech. Liti Capital raises funds to buy litigation assets and fund lawsuits and then helps the plaintiffs to win their cases. Liti Capital is bringing the litigation asset class to everyone through Blockchain technology with LITI tokens, an equity token that is a share of stock in Liti Capital SA. The launch of LITI and wLITI tokens allows any investor to engage in the high-performing litigation finance market previously only available to elite investors.

Background notes on Black Friday:

The term ‘Black Friday’ was first associated with a financial crisis, not sales shopping.

In the Wall Street crash of 1929, when the New York Stock Exchange lost 6.3% of its value in a single day, it became known as Black Friday.

Fast forward 98 years to 2021, and Black Friday is now ‘celebrated’ globally on the Friday that follows Thanksgiving Day as the famous sales weekend, where a significant amount of shoppers head to high street stores and online brands to find outstanding deals.

More information on Liti Capital’s $LITI and $wLITI tokens:

Our two tokens - $LITI and $wLITI - suit every type of investment strategy and investor profile, whether an individual or institutional.

$LITI is an equity token that is a share of stock in Liti Capital SA.

$wLITI is a wrapped token, for swaps and other non-KYC trades.

How to buy $wLITI and $LITI tokens:

To buy $wLITI tokens, please follow the instructions here.

To buy $LITI Tokens, please follow the instructions here.

Guide & instructions for the ‘Black Friday 26’ offer:

All purchases for the 'Black Friday 26' offer must be made through the Liti Capital website

1. Go to www.liticapital.com and click on ‘app’. Either register or log-in to the app.

2. Click on ‘Black Friday 26’.

3. Choose the crypto currency one wishes to purchase with (e.g. USDT, ETH).

4. Select whether to buy $wLITI or $LITI tokens.

5. Make purchase.

6. The tokens purchased won’t be sent to the user's personal wallet. But they can connect their wallet (e.g. MetaMask) to the app to see the purchase they have made.

7. If the user wants to sell their tokens at any time, they are able to do so - but if this is done before the six month period is up (i.e. before 26 May 2022), the 26% bonus in tokens will not be granted.

8. After six months, the tokens purchased plus the 26% can be transferred to the user's personal wallet.