Senior Justice Law Firm Welcomes New Associate Dylan Hanson

Senior Justice Law Firm Adds Nursing Home Abuse Attorney Dylan Hanson
Dylan has established himself as a fervent advocate for improving the quality of care in nursing homes around the country. Dylan shares our commitment to ensuring that our clients’ voices are heard”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Justice Law Firm is pleased to announce that Dylan Hanson has joined the firm as an associate attorney in their Florida offices. Attorney Hanson narrowly focuses his practice on representing families impacted by elder abuse, medical malpractice, and serious personal injury.
Michael Brevda
Mr. Hanson was a member of Senior Justice Law Firm’s inaugural class of summer associates in Summer 2020. Due to his impressive performance as a summer associate, Mr. Dylan was offered a full time position as a nursing home abuse attorney with the firm. As a summer associate, Dylan became well-versed in nursing home abuse and wrongful death cases, developed relationships with practicing attorneys, and solidified his interest in this practice area. “Dylan has established himself as a fervent advocate for improving the quality of care in nursing homes around the country. Dylan shares our commitment to ensuring that our clients’ voices are heard and that they receive the justice they deserve,” said Michael Brevda, Senior Justice Law Firm Managing Partner.
Mr. Hanson received his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in Gainesville, Florida. While at UF Law, Dylan centered his coursework around health care litigation with an emphasis on personal injury and wrongful death cases.
Prior to law school, Mr. Hanson attended Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology on a pre-med academic track. This unique medical focused background enables Mr. Hanson to skillfully analyze medical records for rights violations and deviations from the required standard of care. Because of his background and specialized focus on nursing home negligence, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases, Mr. Hanson is well-suited to effectively represent victims who wish to bring a claim against long-term care facilities and healthcare providers.
Senior Justice Law Firm focuses on litigating nursing home abuse and neglect cases across the country. The most common injury claims in long-term care facilities that the firm handles are bed sores, falls, broken bones, and wrongful death. The attorneys at Senior Justice Law Firm have helped thousands of families achieve justice for their loved ones who have suffered serious injuries or death inside long-term care facilities.
