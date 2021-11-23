100 to the Fourth Power
Alpharetta, GA nonprofit Make a Miracle celebrates two milestones: 100 homes built for 100 families, and approving a 100th student for a college scholarship.
It is intensely satisfying working together to make families happy. We consider ourselves part of their families once we finish a home; we know that feeling will stay forever in our hearts.”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 100 to the Fourth Power | 100 Magnified Four Times
— Sebastian Guevara
October 2021 provided Make a Miracle (MAM) with plenty of miracles. This past month, the organization celebrated two remarkable milestones: 100 homes built for 100 families, and approving a 100th student for higher learning.
In 2015, MAM started with a simple goal of building one home for a young mother and her two children. Marisol had been living in a women’s shelter with her two young ones for several years. After being informed of her plight, MAM took a proactive stance and helped them move forward in life by building them security. Fast forward six years, MAM has constructed 100 homes, providing 100 families with warmth, shelter and most importantly, well-being.
MAM constructions are primarily built by a group of enthusiastic college scholarship students. Even though 22 have already graduated from college, they still come out and participate. Make a Miracle’s Program Director Rachel Canouse remembers the not-so-distant past, “When we only had 10 people come out for a build it was really difficult to get the job done. Now that we have grown to more than 100 students with “Team Miracle,” we have about 40 to 50 volunteers show up, meaning we have to find other projects for them to work on.” She admitted, “It’s OK, though, as there are plenty of other opportunities to help such as stair building and painting to be done in the San Juan de Lurigancho community!”
The students enjoy giving back; many mentioned that it is their way of making a difference in the community. According to current MAM student, Sebastian Guevara, “It is intensely satisfying working together to make families happy. We consider ourselves part of their families once we finish a home; we know that feeling will stay forever in our hearts.”
Completed house number 100 was developed for a family of five that includes three boys. Eight-year-old, Jason, was the one who put in the application for his family to receive the new home. President and Founder of Make a Miracle, Carolyn Canouse, was there for this October 23 event. “Special does not begin to describe how it felt to have built our 100th house. Jason is part of our ‘Star Kids’ program and whenever MAM is working in the community, he is always there helping! He loves assisting us with projects and even helped with his own home. Who says young people can’t make a difference?”
Also, during this time, Make a Miracle approved five new applicants to bring the total number of scholarships awarded to 102. Education continues to be the cornerstone of MAM as it sees the number of educational scholarships offered climb each quarter.
In celebration of 100 homes and 100 students, MAM hosted a free vet clinic for 100 cats and dogs for the local community. Each animal was provided a vaccine card so it can complete its shot regiment; in two weeks, MAM will follow up with a spay and neuter clinic. The community was exceedingly grateful for this service, and several in attendance mentioned that this organization is one step closer to providing community wellness in SJL.
A dream of San Antonio de Padua’s community president is to add greenery to the entire neighborhood. This not only helps clean the air and adds beauty but it can also provide food. In order to celebrate “the month of 100’s,” MAM gave out 100 fruit trees to be planted by the residents. MAM looks forward to working closely with this deserving community to increase wellness for as many as possible.
