Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,136 in the last 365 days.

5 Awesome & Easy Ways to Celebrate Supermarket Employee Day

Nov 23, 2021

By Margaret Core, Vice President, Marketing and Industry Relations, FMI SED_1

Supermarket Employee Day is the official day created in 2021 by FMI to give back to the people and teams who are the unsung heroes of the grocery store! Building on the energy from the inaugural start, for Supermarket Employee Day 2022, here are five awesome ways you can celebrate with your favorite supermarket employees!

1. Recognize the day! Make Plans for February 22, 2022!

Early in 2022, announce your Supermarket Employee Day plans. Craft your celebration that would work for your operations. Make sure your whole management teams save the date too so they can be sure to be in as many stores as possible that day simply sharing their thanks in person.

2. Bling!

SED_2Create posters, stickers, banners, t-shirts, mugs – whatever works to shout out to your heroes that they are appreciated. Check out the templates, posters, infographics and the online store organized for you. In the inaugural year, more than 50,000 buttons were ordered to help with celebrations. Access the Toolkit and Store.

3. Share a Family Meals for Employees

Grocery workers go out of their way to make sure consumers are satisfied, and on February 22, they deserve your thanks. Show your appreciation for these hard-working folks: Serve a meal! In 2021, we heard stores providing breakfast, lunch, and take-home meals for their teams.

4. Thank you notes

Because supermarket employees do a lot for us each day, it’s only right that we say020121_TGN_SED_Infographic2 thank you. Take a few minutes to write a quick note/email/newsletter thanking your grocery store employees for their help. Chances are they won’t expect it, but certainly appreciate it.

5. Capture the Fun, Post on Social Media

Build photos into your celebrations—maybe a selfie wall next to a Supermarket Hero graphic? Share messages on social media using #SupermarketEmployeeDay and #SupermarketHeroes. Follow @FMI_ORG on Twitter and Instagram and tag us in our post!

See this 2021 wrap up story for more ideas

Access the Supermarket Employee Day Toolkit

You just read:

5 Awesome & Easy Ways to Celebrate Supermarket Employee Day

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.