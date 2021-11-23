3D Printed Drugs Market Segmentation and Key Companies

3D printed drugs is estimated to reach $522 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2030. U.S. market holds the highest market share in 2020.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "3D Printed Drugs Market by Forecast Scenario Analysis: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030", Spritam is the only 3D printed drug available in the market since 2016 to treat epilepsy. The potential market for other 3D printed drugs (moderate growth scenario) is estimated to be $278 million in 2020, and would reach $522 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2030. U.S. market holds the highest market share in 2020.

Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-printed-drugs-market

3D printed drugs are medications created by 3D printing technology that are used to treat patients suffering from dysphagia. 3D printed drugs have porous structures that can disintegrate rapidly inside the mouth itself. Aprecia Pharmaceuticals Companys SPRITAM levetiracetam is the first 3D printed drug, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2015.

Europe is estimated to account for four-sevenths share in 2020, and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, due to presence of well-established healthcare systems and increase in prevalence of dysphagia. In addition, increase in adoption of 3D printed drugs is anticipated to provide new growth opportunities for the key players in the European market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the analysis period, owing to increase in healthcare expenditure, rise in awareness related to 3D printing technique, presence of large patient pool, and developments in healthcare infrastructure.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4508

Key Findings of 3D Printed Drugs Market:

• In North America, the U.S. is anticipated to dominate the market in 2020, whereas rest of North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• Germany was the major shareholder in the European 3D printed drugs market in 2016.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in future.

• Australia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific 3D printed drugs market.

The key players profiled in this report include Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Hewlett Packard Caribe, BV, LLC, 3D Printer Drug Machine, and FabRx Ltd.

Other Trending Reports:

Medical Simulation Market

Protein Chip Market

Filgrastim Market

About Us:

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: