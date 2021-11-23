Modex stores diplomas directly on the blockchain for students who took the blockchain class

Modex it ranks among the first companies to reimagine the education system by employing innovative technology and storing student diplomas on the blockchain.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, November 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “Fundamental of Blockchain Technology” course, organized by Modex, a leading Blockchain Database provider, in partnership with the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, has concluded. Students who have successfully passed the course have been awarded a traditional paper diploma that attests to their knowledge of the topic taught at the course, but with an innovative twist. The diploma also contains a smart contract address and additional information that can help students who graduated to find and access their diplomas on the Ethereum blockchain. Students also received the information necessary to access their diploma on the blockchain via email.To acknowledge all the hard work that students put in, Modex has decided to make use of the technology taught to students and store their diplomas immutably on the Ethereum Blockchain, as a proof of work for the educational system. After graduating, students received a physical diploma that also contains the address of the smart contract they need to interact with to view their diploma and a unique ID linked with their name. Via email, the students also received the contract address, their ID and the ABI which acts as an interface that outlines what function they can perform with the contract.Taking a somewhat different approach than a traditional technology-focused course, the “Fundamental of Blockchain Technology” covered besides the technical information and concepts, a comprehensive analysis of the real-life applicability of the technology in the business and enterprise sectors. By understanding how blockchain manages to deliver its unique set of features and characteristics students gained deeper insight into how blockchain can be used to streamline operations and protect data records from a wide range of disruptive cybersecurity threats.Students were also introduced to the Blockchain Database technology developed by Modex to help them understand how blockchain can be used to augment existing IT infrastructures and unlock new business opportunities and technological propositions for legacy systems, without requiring a complete infrastructure overhaul.“This course was a fun learning experience not only for students but also for me. Blockchain is one of those technologies that seems easy to understand but is difficult to master. I’m glad to say that students were very receptive to new concepts and thinking patterns. Blockchain is witnessing a surge in popularity, and I hope that this will motivate students to continue in this direction and eventually pursue a career in blockchain development. Romania certainly has a well of young talent, that if guided properly, can help make this country a leader in the blockchain development market. For their efforts and hard work, we at Modex have decided that it is only fitting to make use of the technology we have taught them and store their diplomas on the blockchain”, stated Alin Iftemi, Modex Co-founder.The course developed in partnership with the Polytechnic University of Bucharest is part of Modex’s educational campaign in the academic environment and a strategy to stimulate the growth of young talented developers to help them cultivate their skills, making them ready to answer the needs of the market. Through these types of initiatives in education, Modex aims to give back to the community and make Romania a leader in the blockchain development market.About ModexWith offices in London, Bucharest, Gibraltar and Silicon Valley, Modex is driven by a mission to solve real-life problems and respond to real business demands by making blockchain adoption affordable, fast and easy for enterprises of any size. Modex Blockchain Database (BCDB) facilitates industry-wide blockchain adoption by combining blockchain technology with traditional data stor-age mechanisms into a patented hybrid solution that helps public institutions and companies bene-fit from security, immutability, data integrity without major investments, special training or year-long implementations.

