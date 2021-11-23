NGRAVE ZERO awarded Crypto Wallet Solution Of The Year
NGRAVE flagship product ZERO, The Coldest Wallet, has been awarded Crypto Wallet Solution Of The Year at the AIBC Malta Summit in Malta.
We feel honored to earn this award so close after our global launch. It’s a clear testament as to how secure but also incredibly easy to use we have made the ZERO wallet.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGRAVE flagship product ZERO, The Coldest Wallet, has been awarded Crypto Wallet Solution Of The Year at the AIBC Malta Summit in Malta.
— Ruben Merre, CEO
ZERO is the first cryptocurrency wallet to feature the highest security certification: Common Criteria EAL7. The device is completely air-gapped, meaning users can manage their keys and sign transactions offline — eliminating all potential online attack vectors. ZERO and the NGRAVE ecosystem are the results of more than 3 years of R&D together with the world’s most prominent players in hardware security and applied cryptography.
“We feel honored to earn this award so close after our global launch. It’s a clear testament as to how secure but also incredibly easy to use we have made the ZERO wallet.” said Ruben Merre, Co-founder & CEO. “We received amazing feedback from the visitors trying out the wallet at our booth in Malta”.
CEO Ruben Merre received the “Crypto Wallet Solution Of The Year” award on-stage at the AIBC summit in Malta.
The Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Awards are held annually at the AIBC Summit. The industry community can nominate a company, person, or project in the different categories. The three best nominations are then shortlisted with the winner to be selected by a combination of judges (70%) and public votes (30%).
NGRAVE has for the first time offered the possibility to the AIBC Summit visitors to purchase their very own ZERO on site during the event. These orders will be delivered in the course of Q1 2022, an exclusive opportunity since supply will remain limited throughout 2022.
About NGRAVE
NGRAVE is a blockchain security provider offering a user-friendly end-to-end solution for the self-sovereign management of individuals’ and businesses’ digital assets and cryptocurrencies. The NGRAVE product suite consists of hardware wallet NGRAVE ZERO, backup solution NGRAVE GRAPHENE, and mobile application NGRAVE LIQUID. Developed with world leaders in nanoelectronics, hardware security and applied cryptography, NGRAVE ZERO’s advanced features make it the most secure and easy to use crypto hardware wallet in the world. NGRAVE will support over 20 coins in its first shipped devices including Bitcoin, Ethereum (and ERC20 tokens), Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, EOS, and many others.
Press Contact
Email: press@ngrave.io
Press Kit
Website: www.ngrave.io
Kit available here
Ruben Merre
NGRAVE
press@ngrave.io