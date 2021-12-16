Realpoint is awarded excusive on fractional ownership sales at the Pinelli Estate
Realpoint Property has been awarded the exclusive right to sell the the prestigious properties in the Pinelli Residences portfolio”BEVERLEY, EAST RIDING OF YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the United States fractional ownership of real estate has been popular for years, but now the idea has taken hold in Italy at the Pinelli Residences in Campania. The fractional model, where ownership of a property is shared with other co-owners, provides luxury living without the hassle of full ownership. Why have all the costs of maintenance when, realistically, vacation time is limited to 4 or 5 weeks a year and when an alternative ownership model is available?
Realpoint has been awarded the excusive marketing rights for this flagship fractional ownership sales at the Pinelli Residence. Each Pinelli Residence is owned by a single entity, UK registered Limited Company which means there is no Italian purchase tax (usually 9%) when investing in a share which can be sold or bequeathed at a future date. Pinelli Residences attract high rental, so any unused weeks can earn income for the shareholder.
Casa Tramonto (Sunset House) is the latest addition to the Pinelli Residences: five double en-suite bedrooms with infinity pool. The house has under floor heating, air conditioning, carefully selected antique Persian carpets and 18th century hand-picked antique furniture. Outside, immaculate private terracing is the perfect setting for dining al fresco as the sun goes down.
Casa Tramonto looks out onto rolling hills covered by vineyards and olive groves. The Greek temples of Paestum are a stone's throw away with the Tyrrhenian Sea, Capri and the Amalfi Coastline on the horizon.
Also available is a re-sale share at the first of the Pinelli Residences, Il Rifugio: a beautifully renovated 4 en-suite bedroom stone villa with over 150m2 of outdoor terracing and an infinity pool.
Getting there is easy; Naples international airport is just 115 km away, so there will be time for a quick swim in the infinity pool before dinner on the terrace.
Time spent at a Pinelli residence is about living La Dolce Vita to the full. Find out more about Casa Tramonto by visiting our fractional property web pages or contact us for the latest information about these unique properties and how to secure a slice of paradise.
