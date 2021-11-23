Flow Robotics and Automata collaborate to provide end-to-end lab automation

Integration of flowbot® ONE with EVA CTO Steen Vester, Flow Robotics

Flow Robotics A/S and Automata offer end-to-end automation of liquid handling in laboratories with the pipetting robot, flowbot® ONE, and the robot arm, Eva.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 23, 2021 -- There has rarely been more focus on laboratory equipment and the systems that best support the protocols in a modern laboratory.

Automation of various pipetting tasks is something many laboratories consider a sensible investment as it increases throughput and helps them reduce work-related injuries, achieve greater accuracy, avoid human errors, and allows the staff to focus on more valuable work.

End-to-end automation takes an extra step and enables laboratory staff to use as little hands-on time as possible.

Flow Robotics A/S and Automata have teamed up and integrated the liquid handling robot, flowbot® ONE, with the robot arm, Eva. This constitutes a workflow where Eva can tend to flowbot® ONE by switching its racks continuously while it performs pipetting tasks.

“The value of implementing end-to-end automation workflows in the laboratory is everything from increased walk-away time to helping laboratories’ most valuable asset, which is people,” Oscar Cutts, Sales Executive at Automata, explains and adds;

“Other values include increased throughput and making best use of the equipment, you have already invested in, by ensuring that it can work for you whenever you need it.”

“When integrated with 3rd party devices such as Eva, the flowbot® ONE allows laboratories to use as little hands-on time as possible on pipetting tasks and helps the workers utilize their talents on more valuable work,” says CTO Steen Vester of Flow Robotics.

“We share Flow Robotics’ vision of supplying affordable automation to laboratories and creating user-friendly solutions,” says Oliver Pilsbury-Gaunt, Head of Partnerships at Automata, when asked about the collaboration.

Together the companies strive to assist laboratories with reaching their full potential from behind the scenes.

About Flow Robotics

Flow Robotics A/S is a Denmark-based vendor of robots for automated liquid handling. The company operates under the vision of making liquid handling automation accessible to all with the flexible and user-friendly pipetting robot, flowbot® ONE.

flowbot® ONE is a plug and play solution that does not require programming skills and can be used by anyone. Consequently, there is no need for complicated programming if a procedure changes in a lab.

Website: www.flow-robotics.com

About Automata

Automata is a UK-based biotech company providing robotic automation solutions to the life sciences industry, including their robot arm Eva.

Through collaboration with some of the world’s leading pathology labs, they have developed one of the most comprehensive lab automation platforms that enable laboratories to scale with precision.

Website: www.automata.tech