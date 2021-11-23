Ethical Store Says Bye Buy to Black Friday by Charging Extra

Shop Like You Give a Damn Bye Buy Friday 2021

Ethical online store Shop Like You Give a Damn says “bye buy” to Black Friday - by charging EXTRA! And raising money for a good cause while doing so.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the term ‘black friday’ related terms trend on Google Search ahead of the event itself, ethical online store Shop Like You Give a Damn says “bye buy” to Black Friday - by charging EXTRA! And raising money for a good cause while doing so.

The term ‘black friday’ trends as a ‘breakout’ term in Google Search ahead of the event itself, and online store Shop Like You Give a Damn is looking to battle overconsumption - and raise money for Fashion Revolution while doing so.

This is the second year that Shop Like You Give a Damn have held Bye Buy Friday. Last year they donated the extra 10% put on top of standard prices to activist Mikaela Loach (more information about why: https://www.instagram.com/p/CIFuMfsjoXA/).

This year they have chosen to donate to Fashion Revolution - the world’s largest fashion activism movement with the vision of ‘global fashion industry that conserves and restores the environment and values people over growth and profit.’ (source: https://www.fashionrevolution.org/about/). You can read more about Bye Buy Friday here:https://www.shoplikeyougiveadamn.com/blogs/move-over-black-friday-its-bye-buy-friday-2021/bl-340

Top facts - Fast Fashion and Black Friday in Numbers

- On average, no fewer than 169 people worked on each piece of clothing that made it into your wardrobe. That many people are involved in the production chain: from the production of the raw materials, processing, production, design, distribution to sales and everything in between.

- Fast fashion prices have encouraged overconsumption with a throwaway culture as a result. The average wardrobe consists of about 173 items, out of which no fewer than 50 haven’t even been worn in the past year.

- In fact, on average a fast fashion item is worn only seven (!) times before it is thrown away.

- 1 in 6 people worldwide work in the fashion industry but only an estimated 2% of workers who make our clothes earn a living wage

- The fashion industry ranks fourth in the list of the most significant negative environmental impacts of our consumption, right after housing, transport and food. (Only coming in eighth place in our household expenses.)

(see below for sources)

Black Friday represents the problem of systematic overproduction in the fashion industry, with big brands thoughtlessly churning out new products at the expense of people and the planet.

Quote from co-founder, Kim van Langelaar:

"We had a heated discussion about Black Friday at the office last year because we were so completely fed up with all the aggressive end-of-year marketing. That in-your-face: DON’T EVEN CONSIDER WHETHER YOU NEED THIS OR NOT, IT’S SUPER CHEAP SO BUY THIS NOW! is everything the world doesn’t need. We simply have enough, it’s so unnecessary and damaging to get pushed to buy more stuff.

Not knowing whether to cry or laugh at a certain point, we decided it was time for a counter campaign. We were brainstorming and asking ourselves how we could make an impact on that day too. And then it hit us.

We decided to simply do the opposite of what the whole world would be doing that day. Not lowering our prices, but increasing them – by 10%. We decided to double the extra proceeds and donate the money to an initiative that has the platform to affect actual change.

We called it Bye Buy Friday. Just as absurd as Black Friday, but then for the better. And it was a hit."

Find out more about Bye Buy Friday here: https://www.shoplikeyougiveadamn.com/blogs/move-over-black-friday-its-bye-buy-friday-2021/bl-340

About Shop Like You Give a Damn

Shop Like You Give a Damn is Europe’s largest online department store for vegan, fair & sustainable fashion, cosmetics and homeware. Founders Alex, Kim and Stephan give a damn about the world and encourage you to do the same.

Use their 14 ethical & sustainability criteria to filter on the values that matter to you most. Shop compassionately, they say. And as little as possible. But when you do buy something, make it a vegan, fair and sustainable purchase.

https://www.shoplikeyougiveadamn.com

