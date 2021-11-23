2021 / 2022 Olive Harvest Season in Turkey and Turkish Olive Oil Market Dynamics

High Quality Turkish Olive Oils that are exporter to worlwide Artem Oliva produces high quality and certified Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil A farmer of Artem Oliva is holding the first cold pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oils of Artem Oliva

New olive harvest season of 2021 / 2022 has arrived Turkey. Artem Oliva is looking forward to work with the most freshest olive oils with its customers.

Turkey is becoming the market leader in olive oil industry with the support from strong players such as Artem Oliva.” — Can Candeger