Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Is Increasingly Using NGS Technology For High Efficiency And Accuracy

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for molecular diagnostic devices and equipment in diagnostics for COVID-19 is expected to be a major driver of the market going forward. There has been an increase in the adoption of next generation sequencing technology in the diagnostics of infections owing to its high efficiency and accuracy. In June 2020, FDA issued an emergency use authorization to Ilumina Inc., for Illumina COVIDSeq Test, the first COVID-19 diagnostic test utilizing next generation sequence technology. The advantage of using a next generation sequencing test is that it can generate information about the genomic sequence of the virus present in a sample along with detecting the presence of the virus in the sample. This genomic information can be used for research purposes too, thus supporting the growth of the market.

The major players in the molecular diagnostic industry are focusing on developing automated solutions for devices and equipment used for molecular diagnostic processes. Automation of the process will help to enhance productivity and consistency of the whole diagnostic process. Computerization of the diagnostic process gives reliable and efficient test results that manual testing by various experts does not. The major players of the industry are using nanotechnology based Oral Fluid Nano Sensor Test (OFNASET). The test uses a microfluidic-based nano sensor for the detection of oral cancer biomarkers in saliva. In order to keep up with the trend of automation and accuracy, Roche, created cobas connection modules (CCM) to improve scalability and sample-flow efficiency by allowing samples to automatically move between different systems and instruments. Thus, creating a fully automated workflow.

The global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $18.07 billion in 2020 to $19.01 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.0%. The market is expected to grow to $26.51 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

Major players covered in the global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment industry are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN N.V., Hologic, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation.

The reagents and consumables market was the largest segment of the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market segmented by product, accounting for 60.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2020-2025.

TBRC’s global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market report is segmented by product into instruments, reagents, consumables, by end user into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, others (nursing home, blood banks, point of care), by technology into DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology, transcription mediated amplification (TMA), in situ hybridization, microarrays, mass spectrometry, others (southern blotting, northern blotting, electrophoresis), by application into cancer, pharmacogenomics, genetic testing, infectious disease, prenatal, neurological disease, cardiovascular disease.

The molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market is segmented by product into instruments, reagents and consumables, software; by technology into DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, Transcription Mediated Amplification, In Situ Hybridization, Microarrays, Other Technologies; by application into Cancer, Pharmacogenomics, Genetic testing, Infectious diseases, Prenatal, Other applications; and by end user into Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals.

