KYAN Therapeutics Announces Presentation by Collaborators on Personalized Oncology Platform at 63rd ASH Annual Meeting
Clinical data shows that ex-vivo drug sensitivity platform can help guide clinicians’ treatment of relapsed/refractory cancer patientsSINGAPORE, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KYAN Therapeutics Inc., a biotech company focused on improved cancer treatment outcomes, today announced that data from clinical feasibility studies conducted by the National University of Singapore and Singapore’s National University Hospital will be presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, to be held in Atlanta, Georgia and virtually on December 11-14, 2021.
The studies demonstrated the clinical application of a personalized combination treatment platform for relapsed and refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients. KYAN will be working with clinical collaborators in Singapore to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate this technology for personalized combination treatments in refractory T-cell lymphoma.
Details related to the oral presentations are as follows:
Title: Clinical Application of an Ex-Vivo Platform to Guide the Choice of Drug Combinations in Relapsed/Refractory Lymphoma; A Prospective Study
Presenting Author: Sanjay De Mel, National University Cancer Institute Singapore
Abstract Number: 720
Session Name: 622. Lymphomas: Translational–Non-Genetic: Lymphoma biology Hematology Disease Topics & Pathways: Translational Research, Lymphomas, Diseases, Lymphoid Malignancies
Session Date: Monday, December 13, 2021
Session Time: 2:45 PM-4:15 PM
Presentation Time: 4:00 PM
About KYAN
KYAN is a clinical-stage biotechnology company providing truly personalized solutions to improve treatment outcomes for cancer patients. From preclinical drug development to personalized medicine, KYAN offers powerful solutions with its optimization of drug-dose combinations. With a novel approach employing efficient experiments and relevant, real-time data to drive its computational core, KYAN has identified safe and effective therapies for various cancers. Our technology and platforms were developed in collaboration with UCLA and the National University of Singapore. KYAN is a Delaware Corporation headquartered in Singapore.
