A Neumann & Associates Brings Another Managing Director On-Board
Managing Director Joe Oddo Opens South Carolina / Eastern Georgia Office for Neumann Associates Mergers & Acquisitions Firm.
We make the complexity of selling your business much easier.”CHARLESTON, SC, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a premier Mergers & Acquisitions and business brokerage firm headquartered in New Jersey announces the hiring of Joe Oddo, Managing Director for South Carolina and Eastern Georgia.
Joe enjoyed a 40-year dual career in sales management and political campaign management. He made himself a student of both crafts, exercising leadership and creativity to advance causes of both for-profit and non-profit entities.
Joe was able to help launch projects that changed industries starting with being the founding Internet Sales Manager for a high-volume retail auto dealer in Northern Virginia. Growing into a six-person team in three years, his team increased sales to over 20% of company total, and consistently generated a higher percentage of store’s gross profits.
Subsequently Joe started a freelance consulting / writing business that provided clients with marketing material, business and campaign plans, training materials, speeches, media releases, book reviews, public policy essays, and even ghost-written full-length non-fiction manuscripts.
Still having the political itch after majoring in Public Policy, Joe co-founded an independent political party in Virginia and ran for public office numerous times, which included making the ballot for US Congress in three successive election cycles.
Most recently a sales trainer and life coach, Joe welcomes the opportunity to be a transaction intermediary for sellers looking to maximize their benefits from exiting their business ownership.
"We make the complexity of selling your business much easier. You keep working the business and maximizing profits with the peace of mind that the steps leading to a sale are handled with professional care and productive results" promises Oddo. He adds, "It all starts with our Fair Market Valuation, which confidentially sets the business up for sale at the proper value for competitive bidding in this seller's market."
Following strict confidentiality dictates, the firm produces a Blind Profile to alert the market of the availability of your business without disclosing the identity or geographic location. Neumann Associates exclusive buy-side division confidentially markets the business, and screens interested inquiries for financial worthiness and management capability before setting an introduction.
Their 18 years of experience helps with coordinating deal structure and due diligence. Plus they help the seller navigate the legal and tax implications as well as connect the buyer with timely SBA financing.
Joe and his wife Deanna relocated to the Charleston, SC, area in 2020, where the only thing missing are the hills to present more challenging bicycle rides.
A Neumann & Associates has currently numerous openings for various regions, and encourages qualified professionals to contact the firm for further information.
