Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Proves Success With Healthcare Growth With 25.1% CAGR By 2030

Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market

The major factor attributed to the increase in the number of cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma is rise in air pollution globally.

Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Wearable Asthma Monitoring Devices and Smart Inhalers) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Home Use)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Wearable Asthma Monitoring Devices and Smart Inhalers) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Home Use): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in adherence to smart inhalers coupled with transformation from physician-centered to the patient-centered model, rise in collaboration between pharmaceutical companies & smart inhaler manufacturers, and surge in incidence of asthma cases fuel the growth of the market. However, misusing data and data privacy and resistance towards adoption of smart inhalers are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, increase in focus toward advanced treatment protocols, unmet needs in respiratory care, and increase in healthcare expenditure in developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Factors that boost the growth of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market include rise in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of asthma, increase in collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and smart inhaler manufacturers, and expected increase in adherence to smart inhalers.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Adherium, Astrazeneca, Cohero Health Inc, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Health Care Originals, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Propeller Health, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Vectura group Plc., and Volansys Technologies.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key Market Segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.2.2.Top player positioning

3.3.Market dynamics

3.3.1.Drivers

3.3.1.1.Global increase in air pollution

3.3.1.2.Increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants

3.3.1.3.Increase in prevalence of COPD and asthma globally

3.3.1.4.Expected increase in adherence to smart inhalers

3.3.1.5.Increase in collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and smart inhaler manufacturers

3.3.1.6.Rise in incidences of asthma cases

3.3.2.Restraints

3.3.2.1.Misusing data and data privacy

3.3.2.2.Resistance toward adoption of smart inhalers

3.3.3.Opportunities

3.3.3.1.Increased focus toward advanced treatment protocols

3.3.3.2.Significant unmet need in respiratory care

3.3.3.3.Opportunities in emerging economies

3.3.4.Impact analysis....

