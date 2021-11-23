DMV News You Can Use for November 2021

A Message from Director Robinson

DC DMV's mission is to promote the safe operation of motor vehicles and public safety, while providing outstanding customer service. As we continue to experience less daylight during the fall season, I encourage all drivers to be alert and drive safely around pedestrians and cyclists. This month's newsletter includes several important safety tips that could help save a life! I also encourage everyone to view the "Lives Shatter on Impact" testimonial videos to hear real-life stories that highlight the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Additionally, our November newsletter includes updated information on our virtual hearing program as well as a reminder that the District's Ticket Amnesty Program has been extended to December 31, 2021. Finally, we're proud to highlight several awards DC DMV recently received from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA).

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Please continue to stay safe!

DMV News You Can Use - November 2021