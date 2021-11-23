Manuka Honey Market Value Expected to Reach USD1,443.08 million by 2028
Stratistics MRC report, Manuka Honey Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratistics MRC has published a new report that examines the Global Manuka Honey Market. This research report provides detailed insights into the key factors required to demonstrate the market's growth. This report gave an insight into prominent growth drivers, restraint factors, challenges, opportunity analysis, trends, and several other essential factors, including geographical outlook, current, and future competitive landscapes, and market vendors. Moreover, this report provides a detailed analysis of market sizes, segments, and determinants for the dominant categories in the market.
The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Manuka Honey Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2028 based on revenue.
The Global Manuka Honey Market is accounted for $785.45 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $1,443.08 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Health benefits associated with manuka honey and the increasing use of manuka honey in the medical industry are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high prices associated with manuka honey are hampering market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Manuka Honey Market include Arataki Honey, Capilano Honey Ltd., Comvita Limited, Egmont Honey, Kirksbees Honey, Manuka Health, Manuka Honey USA LLC, Midland Holdings, Nature’s Way, New Zealand Honey Co, OHA Honey, Pure Honey New Zealand, Streamland Biological Technology Limited, The True Honey Co, and Watson And Sons.
The report provides a detail study and forecast about the industry which covers the complete overview of the market that will aid clients and business making strategies. Our report offers market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments. The report covers various market trends such as key drivers and constraints, market opportunities, challenges, volume and value forecasts, threats, covid-19 impact, futuristic scenarios, various investment opportunities, and strategic recommendations for the manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets.
