Washington’s lottery sets new record with 53 winning match 4 tickets for single drawing

The winning tickets totaled more than half a million dollars in prizes

Olympia, WA (November 22, 2021) – For some lottery players in Washington, there’s another reason to be thankful this holiday season. On October 30, a record 53 tickets hit all four of the correct numbers to collect the top prize in the Match 4 drawing, giving the winning players more than half a million dollars in prizes combined.

The winning tickets, which are worth $10,000 each, totaled $530,000 in prizes. Tickets matching the winning numbers, which were 08-10-17-20, were purchased all over the state, including in Anacortes, Everett, Tacoma and Tukwila.

The previous record at Washington’s Lottery for top prize Match 4 tickets in one day was 42 tickets in December 2017.

Match 4 is a daily draw game from Washington’s Lottery. Each play is $2. Players pick four numbers between one and 24. Alternatively, players may use Quick Pick by letting the computer select their numbers. With three winning ball combinations, the more numbers that match those drawn, the more a player will win.

