Privy Peach Releases New Holidays Around the World CBD Bath and Body Line

Unique CBD gift launch for the travel and cannabis enthusiasts

I wanted to create a nostalgic Holiday line for people of several heritages”
— Kim Koehler Founder
DENVER, CO, 80216, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privy Peach founder Kim Koehler has always had a passion for travel, and with many people being stuck at home due to covid, she decided it would be fun to create some travel themed CBD products just in time for the holidays. The products feature confections from Mexico, France, Germany and the United States.

With the passing of the farm bill in 2018, cannabis lovers can use the key ingredient legally as long as it is hemp-derived.

The Holidays Around the World CBD product line is slated to launch this week and can legally be shipped to all 50 states.

Privy Peach is traditionally most well known for their CBD infused Sexual Health and Wellness Products, but self care does not stop there. Privy Peach has long been known for their high quality and all-natural ingredients making them a great gift option for even the pickiest user.

Kim Koehler has been listed as a Forbes top entrepreneur to watch, and recently was recognized for releasing the innovative product of the year, one of the first all-natural condom compatible intimate serums on the market at the White Label Retail Expo in Las Vegas.

Privy Peach is constantly innovating to provide unique products to make the consumer look good, feel good and even smell good.

