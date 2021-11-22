Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Council Announces November MeetingNov12

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred Idaho Commerce 208.334.2470 cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

Boise, Idaho (November 12, 2021)— The Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Council will meet on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. MT.

During this meeting, one project will present for funding consideration and two previous projects will provide updates to the IGEM Council.

Idaho Commerce manages the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) grant program which awards $950,000 in state funding to projects between Idaho university and industry partners geared toward commercialization initiatives. The IGEM Council’s fiscal stewardship and strategic direction advances IGEM’s overall goal of economic prosperity through investments in technological advancements and innovation.

The public is encouraged to participate remotely or attend in person. The meeting will be held at the Idaho Department of Commerce Clearwater Conference Room, located at 700 W. State Street in Boise. There will be limited in-person seating available to the public.

Click here to join the meeting remotely.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

To learn more about IGEM, visit http://igem.idaho.gov.

