MDHHS issues RFP for substance use services for federally recognized tribes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 22, 2021

CONTACT: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for federally recognized tribes to provide substance use services.

The purpose of the Substance Use Services for Federally Recognized Tribes program is to support substance use prevention, treatment and disorder initiatives through federally recognized tribal entities in Michigan. The RFP seeks competitive plans for local projects that will expand services, prioritizing evidence-based interventions in the area of prevention, treatment and recovery services.

Funded applicants will receive ongoing technical assistance from the MDHHS project coordinator which include help with program start-up, reporting requirements and barriers to program implementation.

The initial award period begins March 1, 2022 and ends Sept. 30, 2022. MDHHS expects to award approximately $1,050,000, with a maximum of $150,000 per applicant. Successful applicants may receive funding from Oct. 1, 2022, to March 14, 2023, subject to availability of funding and acceptable performance.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2022.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and select "About EGrAMS" link in the left panel to access the "Competitive Application Instructions" training manual. The complete RFP can be accessed under the 'Current Grants' section under the "Behavioral Hlth and Dev Dis Adm Standard" link and selecting the "SUFRT-2022" grant program.

# # #