SKC Communications and Primeview Announce Partnership to Provide the Ultimate Hybrid LED Wall Experience

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primeview Global, a leading developer of enterprise display technology, announces a partnership with SKC Communications to deploy a new digital classroom of the future to bring innovative, scalable, and flexible training and meeting spaces to customers across the United States.

The Training Center LED solution combines compellingly aggregated displays of meeting participants and relevant video, graphics and other material with a multi-person work surface and seating arrangement that allows remote and office-based participants to experience interpersonal interactions without the degrees of separation that typically characterize hybrid work scenarios.

“We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Primeview to offer this new bundled solution of LED and furniture to accelerate our digital workplace innovations and video-wall solutions for the hybrid workforce transformations,” said Matt Cussigh, President at SKC Communications. “SKC is excited to offer our customers access to the industry’s leading solutions they need to achieve their business goals.”

Primeview specializes in manufacturing high quality advanced display solutions, with a focus on the industrial market. Primeview provides one-stop shop for display solutions, including digital signage, video conferencing systems, and high-brightness displays for training rooms, classrooms, boardrooms.

“For years now, we have collaborated with SKC on some of the highest profile government, education, healthcare, and enterprise projects all over the U.S. Based upon our experience with the company’s high-quality service, the partnership with SKC will be an ideal way to connect collaboration professionals and to offer Primeview’s new single-sku digital canvas for hybrid rooms of the future. Packaged with purpose built technical furniture of table and chairs, the 32:9 ultra-wide LED wall configuration gives participants a greater sense of connection with remote attendees. We are thrilled and confident to continue that success now for the enterprise community,” said Chanan Averbuch, EVP of Primeview Americas.

About SKC Communications

SKC Communications designs, builds, and manages technology for unified collaboration using A/V, UC, cloud voice, and headsets to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and connect. SKC develops long-standing business relationships by exceeding customer expectations and providing unparalleled service and support. Visit SKC’s website at www.skccom.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Headquartered in Kansas City with regional offices in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York, Oklahoma City, and Omaha, SKC has over 35 years of experience with 300+ employees that bring a wide range of experience and technical certifications to serve our clients nationwide.

About Primeview

Primeview is a privately held global manufacturing company that was launched in 1997 specializing in advanced display solutions, with a focus on the industrial market. Primeview manufactures on the most advanced ISO-certified production lines, maintaining high quality control standards to build products for the most demanding markets. Primeview offers a true “one-stop shop” for display solutions, including digital signage, video conferencing systems, high-brightness displays, touchscreens, kiosks, weatherproof monitors, and specialty. The company’s solutions can be found in board rooms, museums, casinos, retail stores, hotels, and properties around the globe: ESPN studios, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, Fox Studios, NASA, Ernst & Young, American Express, US Navy, Chevron, Lexus, Sprint, CitiGroup, Bank of America, IDF, NYU, NBC Broadcast Studios, Weather Channel and Disney Theme Parks. For more info, please visit us at www.primeviewglobal.com or socialize with us on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.