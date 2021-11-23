Austin Fox Architecture Designs $15M+ Worth of Projects During its First Year
Latest project is 346-unit apartment building in Pompano BeachPLANTATION, FLA., UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Fox Architecture, which was launched in January 2021 and is comprised of a team of all-star architects, engineers and design professionals, is pleased to announce that it designed more than $15 million worth of projects during its first year of operation, including several multi-million-dollar developments.
Austin Fox is an award-winning architect with expertise is architecture, planning and interior design. His firm uses the latest cutting-edge technology to provide its clients with the most modern features and benefits. Fox is known for his dedication to detail, as the rollout of any project is based on four key steps: Initial Plan of Action, Design Phase, Construction Phase and Completion Phase.
The firm showed its versatility in 2021, developing multi-family homes, apartment complexes, residential projects, commercial jobs and medical facilities. Highlights include:
· Progressive Pointe Boutique Apartments: a 4-story, 37-unit apartment complex that will be developed in Pompano Beach
o Estimated Completion Q3 2022
· Pompano Townhomes: a 10-unit affordable housing complex in Pompano Beach
o Estimated Completion Q4 2022
· Powerline Pompano: a 21-unit townhome development in Pompano Beach
o Estimated Completion Q1 2023
· A 14-story, 346-unit apartment building proposal that is currently being reviewed by the city of Pompano Beach
o Estimated Completion Q4 2023
“Our firm is dedicated to the continuous improvement of South Florida and addressing its need for affordable housing,” said Fox. “Our goal is to work with investors and municipalities to provide an outstanding quality of living with reasonably priced units throughout the area.”
Fox is a respected architect, born in South Florida. He is NCARB certified, and a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and UCO of Florida.
The firm offers services including architectural design, development services, renderings, mechanical/electrical/plumbing engineering and building information modeling. Austin Fox Architecture also provides space planning and expert witness opinions and testimony. In addition, specialties include interior design and furniture/fixture/equipment selection.
Austin Fox Architecture offers a complimentary consultation via phone, Zoom or in person. The firm can visit the property to gather information about the location and the client. The team can assist in securing a property, providing a land analysis and financing options.
For more information and to get started on a new project, visit austinfoxarchitecture.com
