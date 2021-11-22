Submit Release
DEM Announces Season Beach Pass Gift Certificates Available for Purchase Online for the Holiday Season and 2022 Season Pass Sales Beginning January 3, 2022

PROVIDENCE -- The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that 2022 season beach parking passes gift certificates are available now just in time for the holiday season. They are available for purchase online and are for resident, non-resident, or senior state beach season parking. Sales of 2022 season passes will go live on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 9 AM.

"With winter approaching, it might seem counterintuitive to already be planning for next summer's hazy, hot, and humid beach days, but now is actually the perfect time to buy your 2022 season pass for access to some of the best beaches anywhere," said DEM Acting Director Terry Gray. "Beach parking passes make a great gift for loved ones, friends, and co-workers this holiday season."

Gift certificates may be purchased at the current state season beach pass rates for residents, non-residents, and seniors. Resident passes are $30, non-resident passes are $60, resident senior passes are $15, and non-resident senior passes are $30. When redeeming a gift certificate to purchase a resident or senior pass, the recipient must provide proof of residency and/or senior status to complete the purchase. A certificate cannot be used towards the purchase of a daily flex pass. All gift certificate sales are final. The gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash value. Customers will be notified about approval of season passes within seven to 10 business days.

If gift certificate is misplaced, please contact rhodeislandbeaches@lazparking.com as soon as possible. For a full list of restrictions on state season beach passes and gift certificates, please click here. No-cost disability passes are available now for those who are eligible. Please contact RI State Parks Headquarters at 667-6200 for questions on how to obtain this pass.

For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov or follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. For more information please click here.

