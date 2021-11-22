Udolly Launches Their Crowdfunding Campaign To Make Dating Accessible To Anyone And Everyone
Udolly is a unique dating app that helps people with disabilities, singles, and friends from genuine connections and find the right date without pretending.
We have translated Udolly into eleven languages to encourage meaningful connections without any restriction.”BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dating apps have revolutionized the way people meet their friends and potential partners. However, certain sections of society, especially the vulnerable ones like people with disabilities, find themselves at a disadvantage on such apps.
Udolly decided to bring the same high-quality dating experience with genuineness and authenticity for everybody on the dating market.
Talking to the media, their spokesperson said, "At Udolly, we believe that whoever you are and whatever you want to find, it should be easier for you to connect with other people effectively through Udolly. That is why their tagline says: Why pretend? On our app, you can always be yourself."
Upon comparing the Udolly app with the other dating apps in the market, some really big improvements could be noticed.
They encourage users to be themselves. The app is based on social inclusion for all people, regardless of any identity qualifiers that can cause discrimination. Nobody has to pretend that they are someone else to make connections. Anybody can find someone to chat with and meet up in real life.
They cover a wide range of needs. Continuous examination, surveys, and innovations are part of Udolly culture. The developers are always striving to make Udolly safe, comfortable, and useful for everybody. Their community welcomes everyone, including people with disabilities, discouraged by the dating scene, those who struggle with social interactions.
They tap into a massive, under-served market. According to the WHO, disabled people make up 15% of the world population. This market size amounts to 1-billion people. The plight of millions of people in every country not getting access to the same resources that others have, lead to the creation of Udolly, making it a premier dating and chat platform, ensuring there is a place for everyone in the dating culture.
While giving the demo of the Udolly app to the media, its lead developer shared some good tips to use the app : "On Udolly, you swipe left and right, and a mutual like will result in a match. You can talk, however, to any users on the app, sending gifts and stickers free of charge. We have designed unique filters so that you can search our community based on country, whether someone lives alone or as a couple, whether or not someone likes animals, what someone enjoys eating, and what someone's disability is (if any)."
The need for the crowdfunding campaign.
Launched four months back to change the dating world for the better, today Udolly has over 50,000 downloads. Despite a nominal marketing budget, Udolly has quickly carved its name in the minds of its 25,000 strong, active user base. Their next challenge is to generate enough revenue to support the three core developers and grow from here to make Udolly reach its true potential. This crowdfunding campaign aims to raise $40,000 to cover the costs for scaling up Udolly. They will spend this start-up capital on marketing, developing an iOS app, and other business development activities.
How to support Udolly?
People can extend their help by making a monetary contribution towards their crowdfunding campaign. They can also share a link to the campaign page on their social media platforms. Telling their friends and family members about this unique dating and chat app also helps. As an appreciation token for their help Udolly will be offering exclusive rewards, including limited-edition Udolly-branded merchandise. To support Udolly visit their crowdfunding page at : http://www.crowdfunding.udolly.com
To learn more about their app one can visit their website udolly.com and get started by downloading the app at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.datingpro.dolly
