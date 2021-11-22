DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published November 22, 2021)

Hunters can find CWD test results online Hunters can check the Minnesota DNR website for chronic wasting disease test results for the deer they’ve harvested. The site also shows statewide CWD test results, including locations of deer that tested positive.

Test results should be available 7-14 days after submission. Supply chain and labor shortage issues at testing laboratories may delay results.

Any deer harvested that test positive for CWD will be reported on the CWD results webpage. The DNR also will directly notify any hunter who harvested a deer that subsequently tests positive.

Hunter cooperation in providing samples is what makes the DNR’s disease surveillance possible and is a necessary of part of the ongoing work to keep Minnesota’s wild deer healthy.

Reminder about Mille Lacs, Upper Red lake winter season walleye regulations Ice anglers on Mille Lacs and Upper Red lakes can harvest walleye on both lakes this winter season.

A four-walleye bag limit, with only one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed, went into effect on Upper Red Lake on Monday, Nov. 1, and extends through Sunday, Feb. 27.

Effective Wednesday, Dec. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, winter anglers on Mille Lacs may keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one fish longer than 28 inches. Mille Lacs Lake winter regulations also reduce the possession limit for cisco (tullibee) from 10 to five and all burbot (eelpout) must be immediately released.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ website offers regulation Information for both Upper Red Lake and Mille Lacs Lake.