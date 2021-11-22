COMMS/NATION WINS A 2021 AMERICAN GRAPHIC DESIGN AWARD™ BY GDUSA
Your branding tells a customer what to expect from your services and who you are as a businessperson – they are inter-connected.”WEEHAWKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COMMS/NATION™, a public relations and creative design agency, is very proud to announce that it has been selected as a winner by Graphic Design USA Magazine on behalf of its client work, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget’s official report: "Why governing is no longer good in politics? The report was expertly designed by the awardee Christina F. Fuentes, COMMS/NATION’s Chief Creative Officer, Partner, and co-Founder.
— Andrea M. Garcia, COMMS/NATION's Managing Partner
The 2021 American Graphic Design Awards is the first award of its kind that’s been given to the agency for its marketing collateral and marks the 6th overall award that COMMS/NATION has won on behalf of its clients’ communications work since the agency opened its doors in 2018.
For the past 58 years, Graphic Design USA Magazine has sponsored competitions that spotlight areas of excellence and opportunity for creative professionals. GDUSA’s American Graphic Design Awards is the original flagship awards competition honoring outstanding work of all kinds and across all media. More than 10,000 entries were submitted this year; a highly selective 10% were chosen as winners.
Fuentes’ design work will be featured in the 58th Anniversary print edition publication and will hit stands nationwide in December.
“This award highlights the exceptional talent of COMMS/NATION’s smart communicative design strategies that commands people to pay attention,” said Andrea M. Garcia, COMMS/NATION's Managing Partner. “A major misconception in business is that words or ideas alone will get the point across – this mindset will get you overlooked. Bad design or worse, NO branding, tells a customer that you are unsure of who you are as a business and as a person – they are inter-connected.”
"We live in a hyper-visual world where ideas need to be packaged so audiences can consume content in real-time. Business is a competitive sport. Giving your audience only marketing buzzwords to rely on puts added stress on your customer to spend time in the “maybe zone” re-interpreting your services. You need to partner with an agency that knows how to make your audience and future customers act. And, for obvious reasons that's COMMS/NATION.”
COMMS/NATION enjoys working with clients that work with high-level concepts and introduce ideas that will dominate the future of the narrative landscape. These complex ideas are shaped through creative design strategies. When it comes to things like the Federal Budget and reaching a mass audience with diverse lifestyles and niche-interests, projects to better understand the root causes of our divisions, to bring attention and visibility to these issues, and to build support for necessary changes.
