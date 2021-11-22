Cardiacare Announces Its New Location in Garden Grove, CA
To extend the reach of our CPR classes in Orange County, we are excited to announce that we are opening a new training location in Garden Grove, CA.GARDEN GROVE, CALIFORNIA, US, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Cardiacare CPR & First Aid Training, we have provided basic life support training in the La Habra, CA area for the past 30 years. Our services include first aid classes and CPR training that is taught by instructors who are certified by the American Heart Association. As a part of our goal to extend the reach of our CPR classes in Orange County, we are excited to announce that we are opening a new training location in Garden Grove, CA. Our team is excited about the opportunity to expand the scope of our CPR and first aid training program by opening this new location.
Our family-owned business is committed to offering the highest quality BLS CPR classes as well as basic CPR and first aid training. We proudly serve the greater Orange County and Los Angeles areas. Our services are open to community organizations, businesses, and individuals who require BLS training that is delivered by experienced and dedicated professionals.
The goal of our company is to empower individuals with the skills that can help them to save lives when emergency medical situations arise. Individuals who possess these skills can use them to save the lives of those who are experiencing a medical emergency by offering key interventions prior to the patient's arrival to a medical facility. It is often the life of a loved one that those trained in CPR and first aid will end up coming to the assistance of.
Our new Garden Grove CPR training program focuses on helping community members in Orange County to receive their CPR certification from the American Heart Association. The American Heart Association is the preeminent nonprofit organization in the U.S. that funds cardiovascular medical research and publishes standards for CPR and basic life support.
Early and effective CPR has been proven to increase the survival rate of patients who are experiencing cardiac arrest. Our programs also focus on providing a range of other BLS training and first aid skills that can make a difference for patients prior to their arrival at a hospital. Taking a CPR or first aid training course with us includes the use of video resources as well as plenty of hands-on practice that is vital to learning the skills that are being taught.
When you turn to our team at Cardiacare CPR & First Aid Training, you receive instruction from our friendly and courteous team of staff members who hold certification through the American Heart Association. We offer group discounts and can provide you with training at your organization's location. Evening and weekend times are also available.
In addition to the opening of our new Cardiacare CPR & First Aid Training location in Garden Grove, CA, we would like to invite business owners, community organizations, and individuals in the area to visit our websites at CardiacareCPR.com [https://www.blscpr4u.com/] as well as www.GardenGroveCPRTraining.com to learn more about the programs that we offer. We can now better provide La Habra CPR classes as well as other areas of Orange County. Our team looks forward to working closely with the businesses and residents of Garden Grove to provide instruction in these vital, life-saving skills that can make a huge difference for the community.
