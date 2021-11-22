The Build Back Better Act Will Create an Economy that Works for All Americans

Last week, House Democrats passed the Build Back Better Act, an essential part of President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ Build Back Better Agenda. This historic legislation includes provisions that will expand access to child care, fund universal pre-K, strengthen the Affordable Care Act, contribute to our nation’s fight against the climate crisis, and lower costs for the middle class. The legislation is paid for and will reduce our national deficit by ensuring that the wealthiest few and corporations are paying their fair share. Here’s a look at just some of the coverage of this crucial legislation:

The Washington Post : House passes roughly $2 trillion spending package that would expand social benefits and fight climate change

“More than a year after President Biden clinched the White House on a pledge to ‘build back better,’ House Democrats advanced that promise, voting Friday to approve more than $2 trillion in spending initiatives that would overhaul federal health-care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws.” “It sets aside in some cases historic sums to aid workers, families and businesses, seeking to rewire the very fabric of an economy still recovering from the financial devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.” “The successful 220-to-213 House vote on the Build Back Better Act, bearing the name of the president’s 2020 campaign slogan, marks the second legislative milestone for Democrats this month. It comes about two weeks after they joined with Republicans to finalize a separate, sweeping bill to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections, delivering long-sought infrastructure investments that Biden signed into law Monday.”

The New York Times : House Narrowly Passes Biden’s Social Safety Net and Climate Bill

“The vote was months in the making for the roughly $2 trillion measure, one of the most consequential bills in decades…The legislation could prove as transformative as any since the Great Society and War on Poverty in the 1960s, especially for young families and older Americans.” “The package would largely be paid for with tax increases on high earners and corporations, estimated to bring in nearly $1.5 trillion over 10 years. Savings in government spending on prescription drugs are projected to bring in another $260 billion.” “The legislation is a key piece of Mr. Biden’s domestic policy agenda, paired with a $1 trillion infrastructure package that the president signed into law this week.”

“The House passed a roughly $2 trillion education, healthcare and climate package on Friday, bringing Democrats a step closer to shepherding the core of President Biden’s economic agenda through Congress.” “The bill calls for creating a universal prekindergarten program, capping child-care costs for many families, negotiating lower prescription-drug prices and expanding tax credits for reducing carbon emissions, among other programs. In addition to expanding tax-enforcement efforts at the Internal Revenue Service, the legislation raises taxes on some corporations and very-high-income Americans.”

“The social spending measure would generate the largest expansion to the social safety net in 50 years and contains $555 billion for climate and clean energy investments.” “Democratic leaders, progressives and most moderates have rallied around the package they said would make historic investments in fighting climate change, lower prescription drug prices, expand Medicare coverage and provide universal pre-kindergarten.” “‘Those of us who serve[d] on this date will be able to tell our children and grandchildren we were there when the Congress passed one of the most transformational bills in the history of the Congress,’ House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said on Thursday.”

“The Democratic-controlled House passed sweeping legislation Friday aimed at expanding the social safety net and tackling climate change, a major step that moves a top legislative priority of President Joe Biden closer to his desk.” “The legislation includes a monthly per-child cash payment of up to $300 for most parents, child care funding, universal pre-K, an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies and Medicare hearing benefits. It also commits $555 billion toward combating climate change, the largest such effort in U.S. history.” “The bill would be financed by tax increases on upper earners and corporations, more IRS enforcement and prescription drug savings by empowering Medicare to negotiate prices for certain medications.”

“The legislation is remarkable for its reach. It rewrites tax, health care, environment, education, housing and other policies, shoring up low- and middle-income families, helping the elderly and combating climate change.” “Democrats see the 2,100-page legislation as overdue and long-lasting help for a vast swath of the nation.”

“With the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package of education, health care, workforce and other social benefits passing the House and headed to the Senate, the U.S. stands poised to make a seismic improvement in increasing access to early childhood education.” “‘I don’t think it's hyperbolic to say this would be a game-changer in early education,’ says Albert Wat, senior policy director of Alliance for Early Success. ‘If this passes, this would be a major chapter in the history book of early education.’”

“The legislation was approved on a 220-213 vote, clearing a major hurdle for a plan that is the cornerstone of Biden's sweeping domestic agenda to expand the nation's social safety net and help Americans bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.” “‘It would address climate change through billions of dollars in incentive programs while spending money to electrify up to 165,000 U.S. Postal Service trucks and creating a Civilian Climate Corps.”

“The legislation is meant to fulfill many of President Biden's promises during the 2020 campaign, including plans to address climate change and provide a stronger federal safety net for families and low-income workers.” “Biden praised House passage of the bill, noting it was the second time in two weeks that the chamber moved two ‘consequential’ pieces of his legislative agenda, referencing the new infrastructure law.”

“The House of Representatives on Friday passed Democrats’ sweeping $1.85 trillion climate and social spending bill, a huge and historic investment in early childhood education, clean energy, and other measures.” “It includes the largest investment in clean energy — predominately in the form of tax credits — that the federal government has ever made.”